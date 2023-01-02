Bold & Beautiful Preview: Will Sheila Really Kill Bill?

Will Sheila kill Bill… or might the show be adding him to the suspect list for the murder mystery we’ve long predicted ? Check out the gallery below for our guesses as to who might decide to off the vixen!

Can anyone talk sense into Bill? Or might there be more going on than anyone knows? After all, spoilers for this week indicate that Katie will be praising Bill as a hero for being the one to turn Sheila over to the police. But how can that be if he’s blackmailing Steffy… unless, of course, Bill is proving himself the true master of the game.

So when Bill stormed in and declared himself to be Sheila’s protector, it’s not surprising that some in the audience suspected they were being played. But as this week’s new preview — which you can watch below — proves, Steffy’s waking nightmare is all too real. Bill really is determined to protect Sheila. In fact, he goes so far as to reiterate that if Steffy or anyone else tries putting Sheila behind bars, Bill will go to the police and tell them that it was Taylor who shot him several years ago.

Those who’ve watched The Bold and the Beautiful for any length of time might have found themselves wondering if what they saw last week was a dream sequence. After all, the show has a history of faking viewers out with huge plot twists which turn out to be fantasy sequences. Heck, only a few short weeks ago we watched Thomas making out with Hope… only to find out the designer was only fantasizing about his literal dream woman.

1 / 20 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> To protect Hayes from the walking nightmare that is his Maw Maw, obviously. On top of that, the baby’s mom could consider a switchblade to Sheila’s heart — or empty chest cavity, anyway — payback for Finn’s “death” and her own shooting. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Having seen how close ex-husband Liam came to being separated from his family after turning Vinny into Poor Dead Vinny, Steffy would probably think twice before committing a crime that could get her sent up the river and away from her kids.</p>

2 / 20 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> The woman singlehandedly pushed his wife Brooke off the wagon and into ex-lover Deacon’s arms, in so doing, taking a wrecking ball to the couple’s “destiny.” On top of that, it was Sheila who landed his daughter in a coma. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Ridge has too much to lose, from yet another chance with Brooke (and/or Taylor, depending on the week) to his future doting on his grandkids. </p>

3 / 20 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Look at that face! Sheila did that! She spitefully blew up “Bridge,” thinking that if she reunited Ridge with Taylor — her onetime “murder victim”! — she’d stand a better chance of being invited to family dinners. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila: </strong>Gloating is more Brooke’s m.o. So she’s less likely to put Sheila six feet under than sling well-deserved mud in her direction.</p>

4 / 20 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> It was bad enough when Sheila messed with Brooke and her sobriety, but then ol’ nutso went and strong-armed her crush into letting her crash with him despite the fact that doing so violated his parole. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Having <em>just</em> gotten out of jail, Deacon isn’t looking to do anything that will get him sent back. Well, anything but harbor a known criminal like his gal pal.</p>

5 / 20 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Hey, turnabout is fair play — and the unhinged harpy <em>did</em> once “kill” Taylor (Hunter Tylo here). Plus, the shrink already has a history of taking aim in defense of her daughter. Remember, she opened fire on Bill Spencer after he used Steffy’s vulnerable state to get Liam’s then-wife into bed. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Though in recent years, Taylor hasn’t always seemed like she’s been shuffling a full deck, since Krista Allen took over the role, the character’s been a lot less, um… wiggy.</p>

6 / 20 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> “Hmm,” he might think. “What’s the quickest way to get everybody to forget that I made it seem like Brooke had called CPS on me, told my little boy to lie and broke my parents’ hearts? I know — get rid of somebdy who’s even worse than me!” <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> His is the buff shadow that no one wants darkening their door at present. So he might see his fellow outcast as a potential… friend?</p>

7 / 20 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Simple — to protect his family. He wanted to give the (Worst) Mother of the Year the benefit of the doubt, but she worked overtime to prove that she didn’t deserve it. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> We would have said that Finn doesn’t have it in him. But that was before Sheila cast him in a mother/son remake of <em>Misery</em>.</p>

8 / 20 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> She “killed” Finn, simple as that. Add in the fact that his past with Sheila dealt a fatal blow to his marriage to Li, and we’d be surprised if he wasn’t already (cemetery) plotting. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> There’s almost no reason why he wouldn’t, aside from a reluctance to do time.</p>

9 / 20 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> To avenge Finn’s near-death and ensure that Sheila doesn’t come any closer to burying their son than she already has. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Once, we would’ve said that murder just doesn’t strike us as Li’s style. But that was before Sheila “killed” her.</p>

10 / 20 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> We could well imagine the Forrester family’s patriarch feeling so guilty for having brought the sinister scheme weaver into their lives in the first place that he might take it upon himself to remove her from the equation — permanently. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Eric is basically a good guy. Yeah, he thinks with his zipper a bit too much, but down deep, he’s a decent fella. Albeit the kind who can get so mad that he might try to run down the object of his rage (as he did Deacon after he broadcast his deflowering of Eric’s daughter, Bridget). On second thought, maybe he really <em>would</em> take a shot at exterminating Sheila!</p>

11 / 20 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> Hope’s the longest of long shots, we’ll grant you. But if doing away with Sheila was the only way she could keep the autorities from finding out that dad Deacon had harbored the homicidal maniac, <em>maaaybe</em>. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> That’s <em>Hope</em> that we’re talking about. Don’t be silly. It’s unthinkable. Or <em>is</em> it?</p>

12 / 20 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> He’s with Hope. He loves Hope. He’ll always love Hope. But he also loves Steffy, and knowing that Sheila “widowed” her nemesis and tried to blow her <em>all</em> the way away, Kelly’s dad could, as he has in the past, act impulsively. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Let’s be real. Liam fainted after <em>accidentally</em> turning Vinny into Poor Dead Vinny. He doesn’t have a murderous bone in his body.</p>

13 / 20 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> In order to protect Steffy — the woman he’s loved awkwardly as both a daughter-in-law and a bedmate — he might drop a house on the wicked witch. Plus, he’s already going through a dark phase. What’s a little darker? <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> If the whole Poor Dead Vinny sitch taught him that he prefers pinstripes to prison stripes, Bill might sooner rent out Justin Barber’s cage to imprison Hayes’ granny.</p>

14 / 20 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> It would take a lot to turn the president of the I Heart Sheila Fan Club against her. If, however, he finally woke up to the fact that she’s nuttier than a jar of Jiff, he <em>could</em> attempt to atone for some of his aiding and abetting by ensuring that she couldn’t hurt anyone again. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> There are dogs that are less devoted to their owners than Mike is to Sheila. So it’s easier to picture him doing life for her than ending <em>her</em> life.</p>

15 / 20 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> For one thing, it would be a terrific plot twist to have Sheila’s long-lost daughter with James Warwick sneak back into town and keep Mom from adding to her litany of sins. And it would make sense, too, seeing as the last time Mary was on the canvas, she read Sheila for filth for trying to fill her mind with the sorta malevolent nonsense that’s made the supervillain persona non grata on not one but two soaps. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Because committing a murder would make Mary the last thing she ever wanted to be — just like her mother.</p>

16 / 20 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila: </strong>Being one of her spawn set his life down a one-way path that was marked at every turn “dead end,” “dead end,” “dead end.” Perhaps all these years since he last passed through <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, he’s been dreaming up ways to “thank” her. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Unlike Mom, Ryder wasn’t really bad, he was just drawn that way. Plus, portrayer Wilson Bethel is pretty busy these days starring in primetime’s <em>All Rise.</em></p>

17 / 20 <p><strong>Why She Would Kill Sheila:</strong> To once and for all get a good night’s sleep. For crying out loud, the <em>Young & Restless</em> heroine has been stalked and terrorized on not one but two shows by Sheila, and repeatedly thought that her tormenter had been sent back from whence she came — hell — only to discover that rumors of her death had been greatly exaggerated. <strong>Why She Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> For the moment, at least, Sheila seems preoccupied with Finn and Hayes. So Lauren might not want to draw attention back to herself, should an attempt on Sheila’s life not succeed.</p>

18 / 20 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila: </strong>Once, his dark side was almost as wide as Sheila’s. Were he to learn that she was on the loose again, he might take it upon himself to revert to his wicked ways just long enough to protect wife Lauren from getting whiplash from looking over her shoulder all the time. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> Honestly, the only reason we can think of is that no one on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> has tipped off anybody on <em>Young & Restless</em> to Sheila’s resurrection. It’s called a phone, people!</p>

19 / 20 <p><strong>Why He Would Kill Sheila:</strong> That it would thrill fans of <em>The Young and the Restless</em> would be a good enough reason. In addition, though, Paul, as well as anyone, knows what Sheila is capable of. He’s seen what she’s put his ex Lauren through. And if he thought that he could discreetly pop into and out of L.A. to ensure that Sheila never does that to anyone else, Genoa City’s top cop might consider it the ultimate good deed. <strong>Why He Wouldn’t Kill Sheila:</strong> It might be awfully tricky for him to justify to straight-arrow wife Christine.</p>