Bold & Beautiful’s Denise Richards Mourns the ‘Sweet and Feisty’ Fur Baby Who Made a Fan of Everyone He Met
The hardest thing to do is to say goodbye…
We want to send The Bold and the Beautiful’s Denise Richards (Shauna) some love today following the loss of her chihuahua George. Over the holidays, the actress posted three pics of George, including an extra sweet one with their cat snuggling with the pup, and shared, “George, our hearts are broken. You were with us for 15 years.”
Richards went on to express how everyone loved the pup and how his “sweet and feisty” personality quickly turned anyone that met George into “the biggest chihuahua lover.” And like with a lot of pets, he ruled their home and slept with them every night.
“The only thing helping me is knowing you’re with all your buds and Nana. Especially since you were there for us helping get through the loss of her,” she continued, referring to her dear mom Joni, who passed away in 2007.
The star, like any owner who loves their pets, relayed how sad she was having lost her pup, “I’m so, so sad, Georgie. I love you so, so much and will miss you so much,” and closed out her tribute with thanks for blessing the family by being a “furry son, sibling and best friend to many.”
Again, our hearts break for Richards and we hope the memories of her sweet George will give her some comfort in the new year ahead.
