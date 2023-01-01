Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor’s play on A Christmas Carol.

One great thing about social media is that fans often get a peek inside the personal lives of some of our favorite stars. In the case of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Scott Clifton (Liam), the CBS soap actor posted some sweet holiday photos of his son Ford and the family’s white cat Walter — and can we tell you… little Ford is not so little anymore!

“Walter and Ford: A Christmas Carol,” Clifton shared, along with five festive pics of his son and his pal. In the first, which was our favorite, Ford, eyes closed with a smile shining oh so bright, snuggled with his furbrother as Walter stared off into the distance and appeared completely content. A few more of the two followed and the actor’s last photo focused on Walter and his beautiful green eyes.

Don Diamont, who plays Clifton’s onscreen dad Bill, sent Ford and Walter some love under the post in the form of a few emojis, as fans joined in to comment on how cute the photos were. One Instagram follower, William Freeman, even suggested, “These photos belong on a Hallmark card.”

They sure do!

Back in September, we shared a video of Clifton and Ford taking a bike ride and couldn’t believe how big he had gotten.

From the most recent holiday shots above… It’s safe to say the once little one is growing up before our eyes!

