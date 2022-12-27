As Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Puts Her Latest Plan Into Motion, Kimberlin Brown Asks Katherine Kelly Lang to Make Her a Promise: ‘Please!’
Watch your step…
While many spent Christmas doing a number of fun things, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) took some time out to get back on the horse — literally. The CBS soap actress posted a video on Instagram to document her Christmas Day ride following her Mother’s Day nightmare, having had broken her ankle during a horse-riding accident earlier this year.
“Beautiful Christmas Day!” Lang shared. “Feels good to be riding again with Megan and Charrise.”
And while Sheila’s preparing to face off with Finn and Steffy after taking shelter from the storm by barging into their home, her portrayer, Kimberlin Brown commented under Lang’s post looking for a promise from her castmate. “Just promise me you don’t walk your horse down that same trail!” Brown stated. “No more broken bones please!”
The trail Brown was referring to was the locale of Lang’s accident back in May. She and some friends had been planning to ride 40 miles in preparation for a 50 mile horse race in June. However, at around mile 16, Lang wanted to give her horse a break and jumped off and attempted to walk down a steep, rocky trail but ended up breaking three bones in her ankle. Since then, she’s worked to get her strength back and while some might not have gotten back up in the saddle, we’re happy to see that Lang did just that so she can continue doing something she loves!
However, Lang’s Christmas was also filled with lots of love from her family and a very special message to her fans, “Merry Christmas to all you wonderful people out there! Enjoy the moments! Eat well, hug, and smile! Happy holidays! Dom made all the delicious food and we enjoyed time with friends and family.”
We hope everyone had a wonderful holiday and we’re looking forward to the new year ahead — and what it has in store for Lang and Brown’s characters!
