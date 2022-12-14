Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

‘Tis the season for surprises ahead…

Many are likely putting the finishing touches on their holiday preparations or maybe have already finished all of their decorating and shopping. In any case, CBS Daytime is planning a festive treat for viewers this season that will include magical moments, mistletoe kisses and a Christmas miracle.

So, what will be in store for Los Angeles’ Forrester, Logan and Spencer families, as well as the Newmans, Abbotts and others in Genoa City?

On Friday, December 23, the Forrester estate will be the place to be as the family welcomes cherished friends and members of the Logan and Spencer clans to celebrate Christmas. Not only will Liam take this time to give a touching speech about holiday traditions, Katie and Carter will share an emotional moment underneath the mistletoe.

But that’s not all… each person will express their wishes for one another, filled with laughter and gratitude, with the hopes that the power of love and family will conquer all. Furthermore, as in years past, everyone will gather around the piano as Eric leads family and friends in singing traditional Christmas carols — and a beloved family member receives a holiday miracle of their own!

Over on The Young and the Restless, during the weeks of December 19th and 26th, magical moments will be shared, as celebrations bring a few surprises to those on Santa’s good list, which means, only he knows what that entails. However, one very special detail that fans have been teased with for over a month, is that Danny Romalotti will be making his way home — and that in itself is going to bring joy to so many!

Plus, the beginning of 2023 is promised to be filled with intrigue and romance so tune in for the festivities and join us as we all close out 2022 with hopes for a drama-filled year ahead!

