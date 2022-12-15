Credit: Howard Wise/JPI, CBS screenshot (2)

“Brooke and Taylor each have their supporters, but… “

It was a moment years in the making, but at long last, Bold & Beautiful‘s Ridge was made to realize that he’s not necessarily the one in the driver’s seat. As Krista Allen explains, “It’s as if Brooke and Taylor have finally looked at the situation and said, ‘We deserve better.’ Because let’s be real, they do!”

Although the women have been throwing verbal darts at one another for ages, Allen says that now, “it feels as if the old way of thinking, wherein the ‘other woman’ is the problem, is starting to shift. After all, in order for either of us to be with Ridge, he has to be the one allowing it and coming to us.”

Or, as the actress explains, “If your boyfriend is hooking up with another girl and you find out that she texted him, chances are he gave her the number, right? Don’t get mad at the girl, get mad at the dude! He’s the one who gave her the number. I think maybe Brooke and Taylor are starting to realize that.”

Allen gets that people will accuse Taylor of having gone after a married man. But in the shrink’s defense, she points out that “he literally would not leave her alone! It wasn’t just the kids who were pushing them together. Ridge was showing up constantly! Taylor was like, ‘Go home! Figure out what you want to do!'”

As the situation developed, fans inevitably took sides. “Brooke and Taylor each have their supporters,” says the actress. “But the one thing both sides agree on is that these women should not be giving Ridge the option to choose! Why give him all the power? Ridge was kissing Taylor knowing full well just how much she loves him. This was all about stroking his ego, and she was sort of an easy target!”

As for what’s next, Allen says — and clearly hopes — her alter ego is ready to move on. “Taylor’s literally done, but Brooke still has a bit of hope,” she previews. “Brooke is sort of thinking, “I need to be sure.’ But Taylor’s like, ‘Good luck girl. You can have him. Do your thing!”

As Brooke and Taylor contemplate life after Ridge, why not flashback to some of the craziest, most over-the-top fights the women have played over the years!