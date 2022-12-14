Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Trees, houses and storefronts aren’t the only things decorated during the holidays.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) was at it again, giving us a peek into the cuteness overload that is her grandchildren. The CBS soap vet shared the most adorable photos of Zuma and her younger brother Reign posing for the camera while all “decorated” for the holidays.

Related Story General Hospital's Laura Wright Reacts to a Carly Fan Who Refuses to Split Hairs

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” Lang shared while hashtagging her post with “grandchildren are the best.”

In the first pic, Zuma, with her hand on her hip, was decked out in green leggings with a white top, accented with a black and red plaid heart, along with a festive hat printed with colorful Christmas lights. Little Reign, standing next to his big sis, sported some red pants that matched his holiday dinosaur shirt and wore a similar hat. Both kiddies look as though they were having a blast as they exhibited different poses and facial expressions throughout each pic.

And we weren’t the only ones to get a kick out of their festive display… The Young and the Restless’ Eileen Davidson (Ashley), commented, “Kelly, they’re so cute! Love this!” while casemate Krista Allen (Taylor) and Lang exchanged heart emojis over the post.

More: Soap actress takes off on vacation to Mexico

If you follow Lang on social media, you’ve likely seen other posts of the kids, including a recent one of Zuma modeling some of the women’s jackets from her grandma’s store.

And we can only imagine that there will be more photos to come as Christmas draws near!

Speaking of which, we invite fans to open up our Bold & Beautiful Christmas photo album below to see how some of your favorites will be spending the holidays.