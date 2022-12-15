Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

There’s a reason it feels familiar.

For a while now — too long a while, if you ask us — The Bold and the Beautiful has had Bill cooling his jets on the backburner. Recently, that has begun to change… but not necessarily for the better.

Related Story Bold & Beautiful's Next Step for Bill and Katie Is Sick, Twisted and… Utterly Inexplicable

First, Bill pleaded with Brooke to reheat leftovers of their relationship. Seconds later, he beseeched Katie to let him come back for seconds. (Thirds? Elevenths? We’ve lost count of their breakups.) Both women sensibly turned him down. But rather than behave like Bill — in other words, strike a match with a new flame to make his exes jealous — he’s dug in his heels and vowed to win back Katie from Carter.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

That Explains Everything… Wait, *Does* It?

Why Bill hasn’t chosen to fight for Brooke, who Katie knows all too well is the Logan sister he really wants, we have no clue. Portrayer Don Diamont previously explained to Soaps.com that his character “is fully aware that Katie is the best thing that ever happened to him. When he says that he loves her and she is the only one for him, he means it.

“But he also has a self-destructive personality,” he added. “He’s always getting in his own way, because ultimately, he doesn’t consider himself worthy.”

Where that seems to leave us — and Bill — is where we find him as the week comes to a close. According to the latest spoilers, he hatches a new plot to return Katie to his arms. And obviously, both Diamont and leading lady Heather Tom will play the hell out of it; as far as we’ve ever seen, their “A” games are the only ones they ever bring.

More: Bill’s entire life… in pictures

Out With the Old, In With the… Oh, More of the Old

That said, Bill’s renewed pursuit of Katie is sort of a disappointing turn of events — and one that means, frustratingly, that the show doesn’t have any new ideas for him. How that can be, we can’t fathom. He’s a mercurial egomaniac who’s never met a woman he couldn’t entice. He’s also a power broker with enough money to use gold bricks as Legos.

Yet when was the last time that Bill surprised you? When he and Quinn had rough sex years ago? When he dumped Ridge out of a helicopter and into the ocean? When he blew up a building with Liam in it? When he had sex with Steffy while she was married to his son? Any way you slice it, it’s been a minute!

So here’s hoping that Bill’s detour back to Katie is just a temporary one. He’s too vital a character to be stuck in the same kind of endless loop that’s kept Brooke, Ridge and Taylor going in circles for decades. Don’t you agree?

En route to the comments, check out a festive photo gallery of images from a very Bold & Beautiful holiday season.

