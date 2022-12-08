As Bold & Beautiful Serves Finn a Nightmare Before Christmas, Tanner Novlan Unleashes His Inner Bad Boy
The CBS actor will be seen in a whole different light.
Things are heating up on The Bold and the Beautiful now that Finn suspects that his bio mom faked her own death and is alive. And while he and Steffy are about to interrogate Deacon over Sheila’s latest disappearing act, Tanner Novlan will be seen as a very different character this weekend on the Hallmark Channel. The new premiere, Christmas Class Reunion, debuts on Saturday, December 10, at 8 pm, and stars the CBS fave as Devin opposite one of the network’s rising actresses Aimeé Teegarden as Elle.
Though Novlan plays a good guy in daytime, his alter ego Devin put Elle through hell during their high school years — and let’s just say she’ll never forget that one time she was crowned queen during their Winter Royal dance! Fast-forward to 15 years later, the valedictorian is determined to host a perfect 15-year high school reunion and at the same time reconnect with her teenage crush Kam. However, Elle never imagined she would find some unexpected support from bad boy Devin along the way.
And if you are in Canada, have no fear… the movie will premiere on the same date and time on the W Network. Have a peek at what Devin did to Elle back in the day that had her screaming out in a fury in the video promo below.
While we wait for the next shoe to drop in the Sheila saga, take a look in our gallery at her many crimes over the years in CBS daytime.
