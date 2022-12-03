Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

The CBS soap fave spent a night out with friends that she will cherish forever.

We all have those special memories spent with friends and family and The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) recently created one that she won’t soon forget. The actress shared a video from an Elton John concert, which was part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and made a pit stop at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, November 20.

However, it wasn’t just Lang who rocked out during the “Rocket Man’s” performance, she had co-star Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) in tow, as well as the CBS soap’s supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk.

“Concert from last week… Elton John rocks!” Lang shared, while dancing the night away with her two pals. “And Kimberlin knows how to groove and Casey was a blast!”

The star went on to say that she had the “best time” dancing a “bit off beat” to the many sentimental songs, and even though she was laughing and having fun, Lang found her “eyes watering with tears at the end of each song” because his music had been such a big part of her life. She asked if other fans felt the same way, and many joined in her admiration for Sir Elton John, before the actress thanked Brown for the good time.

However, one more thing could have made the night perfect… If only her “honey,” Dominique Zoida, “could have shared this concert” with her “but he already left for Louisiana.”

We’re glad Brown and Kasprzyk could be there for Lang and we enjoyed getting a glimpse inside their fun evening!

