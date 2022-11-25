Bold & Beautiful Preview: Thomas Is Busted — and He’s Not the Only One!
Instead of uniting a bride and groom, Taylor and Ridge’s wedding is going to tear apart an entire family.
What The Bold and the Beautiful has in store for the week of November 28 promises to change the dynamics of the Forresters so much that it just might — gulp — explode the nuclear family. As Ridge and Taylor’s nuptials get underway, Steffy’s heart is in her chest. She’s hoping against hope that Thomas will step up and confess that he made the call to CPS that inspired him to dumb Brooke. Failing that, Steffy is banking on her mother to do the right thing.
It doesn’t happen, according to Soap Opera Digest. So when the ceremony reaches the point at which Carter asks if anyone knows of a reason why the couple shouldn’t tie the knot, Steffy has to come forward. “Ridge has told everyone all he he wanted was someone who wouldn’t lie to him,” Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) reminds the magazine. And by withholding the truth, Taylor is doing just that.
As for Thomas… cowabunga! Ridge’s head is sent spinning by the magnitude of his son’s betrayal. “His phone call,” Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) marvels, “is the thing that changed everything.”
In the aftermath, we can’t imagine how Ridge will be able to so much as be in the same room as Thomas. And Ridge’s opinion of Taylor will have had to have been irreparably altered, too. As you await the fireworks, enjoy what may soon be all that’s left of “Tridge”: the below photo album of their entire love story.