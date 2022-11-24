Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Emojis flew fast and furious in response.

On November 23, as many of us were pondering how often to baste the tofurkey and contemplating whether it’s a good thing to serve cranberry sauce in the shape of a can, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood was basking in parenthood. The mother of three with husband Elan Ruspoli shared to Instagram a photo that spoke not only to the bond between her and her boys (Rise, Lenix and Brando) but to her protectiveness of them.

“Don’t mess with the Mama Bears,” she captioned the image, in which she and kids are sweetly tangled in a four-way hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A C Q U E L I N E W O O D (@jacquelinemwood_1)

It would be hard to be in the middle of that embrace and not be happy. But Wood has previously told Soaps.com that she takes pains to keep her attitude adjusted for maximum contentment. “I always start my day off in gratitude. I wasn’t always like that,” she admitted. “You know, you have moments where you’re like, ‘OK, this sucks.’ But I just constantly remind myself of being grateful for the little things.”

Right now, Wood has another big one to be grateful for — the dramatic storyline in which Bold & Beautiful has dropped Steffy. Some fans have fears that the Brooke bus is about to run over her sometime stepdaughter. But it ain’t necessarily so — here’s why.

