Credit: Sean Smith/CBS

The internet has been buzzing with the possibility that The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) could be pregnant again and now the CBS soap fave has confirmed — on her birthday — that she is in fact expecting her fourth child. Wood appeared on today’s, April 17, episode of The Talk and announced the news and also discussed the CBS soap’s 9,000th episode, which will air tomorrow, April 18, and be told through the eyes of Steffy.

While talking about her birthday trip to Vegas, Wood admitted, “I couldn’t party hard because I’m pregnant again!”

The daytime actress has been married to Elan Ruspoli since July 2018 and the couple shares three boys together. Their oldest, Rise, was born in March 2019 followed by Lennix in February 2021 and she announced Brando’s birth in May 2022. Could it be they will be adding another boy to the mix or a baby girl to help even out the playing field? You’ll have to wait along with us until the big reveal!

Soaps.com sends the actress and her family our very best and we’ll be sure to update fans on the baby’s gender once it’s unveiled. And given the previous reveal for little Brando, we can’t wait to see what she has planned next!

In case you missed it last year, watch as Wood, with Rise and Lennix in tow, showed the world that she had been expecting another boy in the post below.

