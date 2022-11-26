Credit: Gilles Toucas/CBS

It’s “crazy to think we almost have forgotten about this emotion.”

With all of the technology out there, sometimes we forget to enjoy the little things in life, like taking a breather and letting our minds relax and unwind. The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) posted a video to remind everyone to “let your mind wander…” and asked, “When was the last time you did that?”

In the video, Wood explained, “We’re not allowing ourselves to be bored the way we used to,” then talked about how our phones and computers not only allow us but require us to be constantly engaged. So, what happens when we are bored? “We immediately pick up our phones and then those phases of boredom that normally might lead to those powerful moments of self realization, they’re spent laughing at gifts and getting fired up over newspaper headlines.”

While most of the time we look at being bored as a bad thing, she further explained the positives of being bored and even replied to a post in her comments in regards to how kids these days don’t even know how to be bored anymore.

“I know,” Wood agreed. “Boredom is so crucial. Especially for children,” who most, when asked what they are daydreaming about “don’t even know what that means.”

The CBS soap actress, who is a mother to three young sons, lets them be bored, which allows her children’s minds to wander and “figure out solutions on their own while nurturing their growth.”

She went a bit deeper by stating, “Boredom sparks activity in both the amygdala which governs negative emotions and the prefrontal cortex which dictates decision-making and planning,” then made a very good point, one we wouldn’t likely associate with as being a positive thing… “Crazy to think we almost have forgotten about this emotion.”

So, as we leave you with these thoughts, take some time for yourself and just be bored for a moment or two… It’ll take you away from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life and might even give you that jumpstart you need to reboot in order to be the best you can be!

And when you get back to that busy life, considering the holidays ahead, we've put together a gift guide in the photo gallery below that might help take the pressure off of some of your shopping list this season.