“Turns out… he’s already…”

Last week, we alerted fans that The Bold and the Beautiful’s Annika Noelle (Hope) would be posting a new pic each day leading up to Thanksgiving as a treat for her Instagram followers. The CBS actress gathered up a co-star to be included in one of her recent behind-the-scenes photos — one with a little humor added to the mix.

“Tried to get Thorsten Kaye [Ridge] to add some cooling water patches to his beauty routine,” Noelle shared, along with a cute shot of her pal wearing the product, which is meant to minimize the look of puffy eyes. “Turns out,” she continued, “he doesn’t need them, he’s already pretty.”

Fans got a kick out of the post and one, Lori Phan Lofaro, agreed and stated, “Yes, he is amazing! And pretty,” while April Detrick McCarty chimed in to express, “Love me some Ridge.” And their castmate, Krista Allen (Taylor) couldn’t resist sharing a line of laughing emojis!

Prior to that, Noelle posted a sweet pic with Henry Samiri, the talented little actor who plays her onscreen son Douglas, and said, “Grateful for the best TV son a girl could ever ask for, Henry Samiri, and Rachel Herman [the soap’s production manager] is pretty cool too.”

We just love seeing the stars interacting off camera and having fun behind the scenes!

