Credit: CBS

It’s only a done deal once they’ve been pronounced man and wife.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for November 21 – 26, Ridge and Taylor’s wedding day arrives. Read about it below and watch the preview.

Related Story The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers November 21 - 25

As Ridge was busy proposing to Taylor, Thomas was gleefully rubbing the end of her marriage to his father in Brooke’s face. Brooke remained confused and felt like Ridge thought she had done something, and she didn’t even know what it was she supposedly did. Things took a turn for the worse for Brooke when she learned Ridge had proposed to Taylor, and they were getting married almost immediately.

Meanwhile, little Douglas was able to restore the messages on his voice-changing app and discovered what his father had done. Thomas confronted his father with the evidence that he sabotaged Brooke and Ridge’s marriage, and Thomas demanded his son keep his mouth shut about what he did.

In the preview of what is to come, Taylor gushes to Ridge, “We’re getting married today!” Later, Thomas tells his mom about the wedding, “This is a done deal.” She responds, “It’s only a done deal after your father and I are pronounced husband and wife.” How right she is, and Thomas knows he has to keep his son from ruining the nuptials by revealing his latest dastardly deed.

Elsewhere, Patrick Duffy is back as Brooke’s father Stephen Logan, and asks his daughter to bring him up to speed. She tearfully tells him that Ridge is minutes away from marrying another woman. Brooke still has no clue that Ridge believes she called CPS on Thomas. Before the wedding, Eric asks Ridge if he’s absolutely certain he wants to marry Taylor. Eric already admitted to Katie that he knows Brooke is the love of Ridge’s life and that this wedding shouldn’t be happening.

What say you fans? Do you think the wedding will go forward, or will the truth comes out? And when the truth inevitably comes out, should Brooke finally give up on Ridge?

Before you split, check out this preview gallery of Ridge and Taylor’s wedding.

Video: Bold & Beautiful/Twitter