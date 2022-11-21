Credit: CBS; Howard Wise/JPI

When it comes to meddling, these two do it best.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have been irritated beyond belief — and for good cause — by the way that Steffy and Thomas have been getting involved in their parents relationship. For months the adult siblings have gone above and beyond (like, way beyond!) the realms in order to get Ridge away from Brooke and reunite their parents once and for all.

Well, they succeeded — with a final push from Thomas, thanks to Douglas’ voice app — and Ridge and Taylor made it to the Forrester mansion to say their “I dos” and now executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell has responded to all of the fan backlash…

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Bell acknowledged that while, “yes,” Steffy and Thomas are older, over the years they have felt that Brooke has used “manipulation and sexuality” to “blindside Ridge,” which has led to his addiction to her — an addiction that Steffy has deemed unhealthy.

Steffy has made it clear that their family has been robbed of many years of happiness — together — due to Brooke, and now that she and Thomas have their own children, well, like she’s always said before, it’s their time now — without Brooke in the mix.

“They have such a great love and respect for their mother and in their minds she’s a far superior person than Brooke is and deserves happiness,” Bell explained then shared how happy he’s been with the fan response. “You have to kind of whack the beehive once in a while.” He’s glad to have one of daytime’s biggest love triangles back in the mix and “have it be really as controversial as ever.”

And when it comes to the fans, who are some of the most loyal in the industry, Bell stated, “People have strong opinions on one side or the other. I love it.”

We love hearing them as well, so please share your thoughts on Steffy and Thomas' "Operation Tridge" in the comment section