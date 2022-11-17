Credit: D Guignebourg/JPI

“When the going gets tough, the tough get going…”

You know how the old saying goes and in the end, its meaning surrounds a difficult situation and how those involved stand strong and face what’s coming… And that’s exactly what fans of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Taylor and Ridge have been doing — staying strong and fighting for “Tridge.”

Daytime stars always appreciate fan support and Krista Allen is no different. In fact, the CBS soap actress had a very special message for those who have devotedly stayed in the good fight where Taylor and Ridge are concerned.

“Sending out purple heart emojis to the ‘TridgeFam’ fandom,” Allen expressed. “Battered and bruised and still on the front lines fighting… even though I see we’ve had some casualties lately. I see you. I hear you. I appreciate you. I love you.”

And after months of back and forth emotions, they finally got their wish and Ridge and Taylor are heading down the aisle once again. However, this time, it’s not just Brooke that fans have to worry about interrupting and ruining their wedding.

With Douglas now knowing what his father did — and the reason why Ridge left Grandma Brooke in the first place — all eyes will be on the little boy, his father and heck, even a few others who may put the pieces together after learning about Douglas’ neat voice app.

Sure, the wedding could also go off without a hitch but we all know that when the truth is revealed, there will be a big fallout and “Tridge” might not get the happily ever after that fans — and Taylor — and Steffy and Thomas — were hoping for.

