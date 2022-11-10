All My Children Alums’ Son Could Leave Bold & Beautiful Hot and Bothered in a Key Role
Dino, is that you?
All My Children vet Kelly Ripa (Hayley) wasn’t the only one taken aback when she discovered that her older son with Mark Consuelos (Matéo) was included in People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue. So were we — and it gave us an idea that could crank up the temperature so much on The Bold and the Beautiful that the winter might feel like the summer.
Mamma Mia!
When Ripa saw 25-year-old Michael Consuelos in People during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan this week, she had to laugh. “I always considered you a handsome, lovely fellow,” she said. “I had no idea you were considered ‘sexy.’”
How could he not be, though, considering how closely he resembles his dad? “It’s funny,” said RIpa, “I forget that they look alike until I see photos of them” side by side. Now that it’s occurred to us all, Michael’s next role is obvious…
Credit: Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images, Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Dino-Mite!
The Bold and the Beautiful should sign the up-and-coming actor to play Felicia’s son, Dino Damiano, who was last on the show decades ago as a baby rather than a babe. Bring the character back and turn him loose as the kind of freewheeling playboy that characters like Thomas and Zende could be… but just aren’t written as.
Estranged from his father, Dino could be taken under Bill’s wing, with the Stallion trying to advise him from experience that bedhopping can lead to sleeping alone in the end. But of course, Dino wouldn’t stop boffing models until Cupid took aim… and had him fall in love with Spencer Publications’ new intern, Amy — the niece of Bill’s sister-in-law, Dani. As an added bonus, we could get…
A Next-Generation Soap Supercouple
Amy could be played by Kaya Callahan, the gorgeous 20-year-old daughter of All My Children alum Eva LaRue (Maria) and her late ex-husband John Callahan (Edmund). So on one hand, we’d get a new young couple on The Bold and the Beautiful — one with actual ties to the canvas. And on the other, we’d get to see the kids of four soap greats prove their mettle in their folks’ genre.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
