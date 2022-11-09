Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

The CBS soap vet is also a very proud grandmother.

What would The Bold and the Beautiful be without fashion? For years, it’s been a staple in the CBS soap and though viewers are kept up with the goings-on at Forrester Creations, until recently, we haven’t seen a true fashion show in years. Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) is no stranger to the business, both on and off screen, and one of her recent Instagram posts revealed that her adorable little granddaughter Zuma also has the knack when it comes to showing off her talents.

“Zuma was modeling some of our women’s jackets in our store, Benheart Beverly Hills,” Lang shared. “Definite model vibes and she is only 4 years old.”

We have to agree with Lang, from the looks of the pics below, Zuma definitely is “a natural.” The actress then let everyone know… though the jackets were a bit too big for her, “she loves to model.”

The series of pics started with Zuma staring off to the side, with her hand positioned beneath her chin, before she looked into the camera then gave a big, bright smile for everyone to see.

In fact, she is such a cutie that some of Lang’s castmates and daytime peers jumped into the comments to send their thoughts. The Young and the Restless’ Lauralee Bell (Christine) said, “Beyond adorable,” as Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) expressed, “Such a cutie,” and Don Diamont (Bill) and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) sent Zuma a couple of heart emojis — even General Hospital’s Finola Hughes (Anna) simply stated, “Gorgeous.”

As a nod to Zuma's cute modeling, take a look back at Bold & Beautiful's latest fashion show in the gallery below.