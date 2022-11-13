Credit: Mark Sullivan/WireImage/Getty Images

The CBS soap fave is all about making memories that will last a lifetime.

Things may be a little crazy on the homefront these days for Brooke, but when it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang’s real-life family, she loves nothing more than spending time with them. The actress gave Twitter followers a little peek in her latest adventure with her daughter Zoe and her grandchildren Zuma and Reign.

Last week, while out and about, Lang’s crew made a pit stop before calling it a day and heading home. “Had to stop and enjoy the beach on the way home with my daughter and grandkids,” she shared, along with a photo collage to remember their detour.

Below we have Lang and Zoe smiling for a selfie, Zuma and her younger brother Reign walking along the shoreline — before testing the water — and even grandma got in on the fun and posed with her little ones, one leg kicked up, on the sandy beach.

Had to stop and enjoy the beach on the way home with my daughter and grandkids. 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/hQHQFyv86A — Katherine Kelly Lang (@KatherineKellyL) November 7, 2022

Those who follow Lang on social media often get at firsthand look into her various adventures with the kids. Just last week, she shared photos and a video of their Halloween escapades, as she, Zoe, Zuma and Reign all dressed up and set out for a night of fun.

And prior to that, Lang let us all go along for Zuma’s very first “riding lesson,” where she looked “like a pro!” The apple didn’t fall far from the tree, since Zuma “loves horses” just like her grandma.

So, while we all wait to see how her character Brooke handles her next hurdles in life — and there are likely to be many — we’ll also be on the lookout for Lang’s next exciting activity with her grandkids!

