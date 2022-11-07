Credit: Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Plus, why Bill has such a hate-on for Ridge.

It took The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Bill about six seconds to make a play for Brooke once he learned that she had, once again, been dumped by Ridge. The only surprise? That it took him that long. After all, even Katie predicted that her ex-husband would rush to her sister’s doorstep the moment he heard what had gone down in Aspen.

Yes, it looked as if we might be headed for a Bill/Katie reunion, what with him occasionally waxing poetic about his efforts to re-win her oft-broken heart. But some fans were suspicious, especially given that while we were told that Bill was pitching woo in Katie’s direction, we never actually saw it. And once Katie began comforting a newly-dumped-by-Quinn Carter, it became pretty clear that those hoping for a “Batie” reunion would be disappointed.

This week, Bill continues to make his case to Brooke, truly believing that he is a far better match for her than Ridge ever was. “Bill understands Brooke in a way that Ridge never will,” says Don Diamont. “They are, in many ways, cut from the same cloth.”

That understanding, the actor believes, is rooted in his character’s history. “Bill is sort of a wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy,” explains Diamont. “He had to fight for everything. His father had a successful publishing company, but their relationship was antagonistic. Bill didn’t even know who his father was until late in life. His father’s version of the company was based on soft-core porn. Bill took it over and made it into a legitimate publishing empire, so he fought for everything he has.”

Ridge, on the other hand, is the proverbial rich boy born with a silver spoon in his mouth. “He sees Ridge as a complete poser. Bill doesn’t try to hide who he is, but he sees right through Ridge. He tries to present himself as one thing, but in reality, he’s something else.”

As for Katie, Diamont believes that Bill loves her with all of his heart and would, in a perfect world, make a life with her. “She makes him want to be a better man,” he muses. Brooke, on the other hand, “encourages him to be who he is.” Can two people who have rather self-destructive tendencies find lasting happiness, or would they simply leave a trail of devastating in their wake? If Bill manages to convince Brooke to make a future with him, we may just find out!

