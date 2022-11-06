As Bold & Beautiful Returned to the Runway, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Put On a Fashion Show of Her Own
“Girls just wanna have fun.”
The Bold and the Beautiful recently brought a Forrester fashion show back into the mix — and it was a longtime coming — and one of the CBS soap’s most fashionable characters is Steffy. Well, her portrayer has a knack for style as well and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood proved it with a few Halloween costumes.
“Let’s pretend I don’t wear this on the daily…” Wood stated and shared a photo rocking a sexy Donatella Versace number. “Hi, I’m Donatella.”
Fans approved and Pebbles even left a comment to say how much she was “loving this look” and also gave Wood props for the way she’s been wearing her hair on the soap and said it’s “been amazing.”
Wood also posted another shot but this one was more on the sweet side as she appeared dressed in a costume as an elegant fairy, which was something she threw together “from my closet.”
Instagram user Sirio Bass Miragliotta had a message for Wood in regard to her fairy getup and stated, “Sexy and beautiful without looking vulgar… some people in the showbiz gotta learn.”
It’s always fun when the stars give us a peek into their lives outside of the shows and we know Wood’s fans were happy as well to see what she was up to this holiday season.
Another year has come and gone but before we close the door on Halloween 2022, join us as we look back at some of soaps’ best costumes and disguises in our photo gallery below.