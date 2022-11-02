Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“If this doesn’t fall under the category of ‘Only In L.A.,’ nothing does.”

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. Decades after a seemingly random meeting, two people run into each other again in a way that seems more like fate than coincidence. No, it’s not a story ripped straight out of The Bold and the Beautiful. It does sound an awful lot like, say, how Quinn randomly reappeared in Bill’s life years after their fling, but this story is something that happened in real life to Don Diamont. Heck, Bill wishes he was this lucky!

Related Story Is It 'Haute' in Here? Bold & Beautiful Grants Fans' Wishes by Going Back to Its Roots

The actor explained on Instagram that this all went down on Halloween when he was just snapping a photo of wife Cindy Ambuehl handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. That was when he noticed that one of the folks stopping by his house was “the one and only Dustin Hoffman!” The world-famous movie star was out with his wife and their grandkids — and that’s just where the tale starts.

Diamont is (like half the world, we’re sure) a huge Dustin Hoffman fan and even has a signed original poster of Midnight Cowboy from 20 years earlier when the two actors used to stop by the same spot for breakfast.

“Dustin Hoffman brilliantly played Ratso Rizzo,” Diamont wrote, “and was nominated for an Oscar. The poster had already been signed by Jon Voight. One morning I asked Dustin if he would mind signing it as well. He could not have been nicer, and was happy to. That framed poster hangs in our powder room.”

That could have been the end of the coincidence, but the Bold & Beautiful actor was feeling daring. After all, it was Halloween, a night full of tricks and treats! (And Diamont was clearly hoping for a treat!)

“As their trick-or-treating group was about to leave,” he continued, “I decided, ‘Oh what the hell…This is too good!’ Soooo I walked up to Dustin and said, ‘I know this is going to sound crazy, but would you come in our house for a moment?'”

And how did Hoffman respond? Check out the full story below, along with pics of how the whole thing unfolded. Trust us, this tale is worth it!

It all ended hilariously when, as Diamont put it, Hoffman’s “incredibly sweet and patient wife took the picture having to basically straddle the toilet! Too funny! Classic! What a lovely guy! So there you have it. Rain Man and $Bill in the toilet together on Halloween!”

Heck even Diamont’s fellow daytime stars were impressed with Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Bryton James (Devon), Doug Davidson (ex-Paul) and General Hospital‘s Cameron Mathison (Drew) all chiming in on the post in delight and amazement.

Consider us downright awestruck too! What a once-in-a-lifetime story. Only in L.A., indeed.

He may not be hobnobbing with movie royalty, but as you can see in our photo gallery of Dollar Bill’s life, he’s doing just fine, regardless!