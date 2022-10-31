What the… ? See Bold & Beautiful’s Thomas and Brooke Doing Something Together That They Haven’t in *Years*
And no, we’re not talking about eating psychedelic berries.
One thing is for sure, when it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful’s Brooke and Thomas, there’s no love lost between these two characters. However, in real-life Katherine Kelly Lang and Matthew Atkinson are having fun playing the stepmother/stepson rivals.
“Awww cute…” Lang shared, along with a sweet photo with her co-star, both shining bright as they smiled for the camera. “Even though Brooke and Thomas don’t see eye to eye all the time at least we can have fun when the cameras stop.”
“Love ya, Kell!” Atkinson responded in the comments, to which Lang replied, “Love ya back!” And their castmate Krista Allen, who portrays Thomas’ mom and Brooke’s nemesis Taylor, added, “Love you both!”
While things may be all lovey-dovey off screen, it’s a whole other story when the cameras start rolling. Even though viewers are aware that Thomas framed Brooke as the one who called CPS by using Douglas’ voice-changer app, she has no idea what went down — or that that’s the reason Ridge left her to reunite with Taylor. And when she finds out, we have a feeling that Brooke won’t be the only one furious with Thomas. Ridge will likely have something to say, as will Taylor, Steffy, Eric… hell, the list goes on and on… and whatever newfound respect he’s gained from Hope will surely go right out the window!
Stay tuned — we will be!
