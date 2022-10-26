Bold & Beautiful’s Kimberlin Brown Left ‘Humbled’ On the Anniversary of the Day That Changed Her Life Forever
Bold & Beautiful star “at a loss for words” as boss teases, “it pays to be evil.”
Kimberlin Brown debuted as Sheila Carter, a character that has crossed over from Bold & Beautiful and Young & Restless multiple times 30 years ago, and that very special anniversary was celebrated on the set by cast, crew, and showrunner, Bradley Bell.
Brown shared a photo from her big day and gushed about the anniversary party, “Such a special and amazing day with everyone. So humbled, so grateful, so happy to be where I am.”
Supportive co-star Krista Allen (Taylor) cheered, “Congratulations to you!!!! 🙌You are simply brilliant! Smart, sexy, funny, and of course Bold and Beautiful!” and Young & Restless actress Lauralee Bell (Christine) chimed in with, “Congrats on 30 ❤️👏🎉You/Sheila have brought so much to both shows!” Ain’t that the truth!
The star also shared a reel of her boss Brad Bell’s speech at the celebration, in which he teased that “it pays to be evil.” Brown, clearly touched by his tribute, posted, “Such a wonderful day. So honored. I’m at a loss for words. Thank you all.”
Bold & Beautiful’s official account shared a photo of Brown in front of her anniversary sign and stated, “30 years of Sheila Carter = 30 years of fun!” and invited followers to post about their favorite Sheila moments through the years.
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) marked Brown’s special day by sharing a throwback photo of Sheila and Brooke and posting a clip from the speech that she made at the anniversary party. Of course, she covered all of the issues the characters have had, but in her caption, Lang expressed, “I think Brooke and Sheila should be friends.” Hmm, that’s not likely to happen anytime soon given Sheila’s man just proposed to the blonde! Just wait until she finds out!
More: 2 B&B characters on the brink of ruin
Watch Lang’s speech in the post below.
Brown, warmed by the lovely tribute, replied in the comment section, “I always loved our photo shoots together!! This brings back great memories.”
More: A big return to shake up the Logans
SOAPS congratulates Kimberlin Brown on 30 amazing, not to mention chilling, years as Sheila, and we invite our readers to share their favorite memories of the unforgettable character in the comment section below!
Look over Sheila’s reign of terror in the gallery below.