Sometimes when you go looking for one thing, you find something else.

Thomas has been front and center these days on The Bold and the Beautiful. Between being the mastermind behind Ridge and Brooke’s breakup, which in turn pushed his father to leave his wife and reunite with his and Steffy’s mother Taylor, to setting his sights on Hope once again… It’s no wonder he even has time to design at Forrester. However, Thomas’ portrayer, Matthew Atkinson, was able to take some time away from work to enjoy the weather and gave fans a “fall preview.”

During a hike with his girlfriend Brytnee and dog Maisel, the trio set out to admire the various colors of the fall leaves but ended up facing 70mph winds. Atkinson shared a video of their adventure, which showed him strolling along with Brytnee close behind as Maisel ran “like the wind!”

While the actor was clearly having a nice day, things may not turn out so well for Thomas today… Apparently Thomas heard something very interesting from Paris and he calls Hope out on it in the Wednesday, October 26, episode, which leaves her very flustered. Will her reply be what Thomas wants to hear or will it reignite his dangerous side — and we all know what that could lead to. And the return of Thomas’ fixation with Hope has his sister Steffy worried — as she should be, considering what came from his last obsessive breakdown.

