Credit: Howard Wise/JPI, CBS screenshot (2)

The end may justify the means.

If there is one thing that fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are certain of, it’s that Thomas is going to get busted for calling Child Protective Services on himself and making everyone believe that it was Brooke who let her fingers do the walking. When this happens, Ridge will be forced to reevaluate his kneejerk decision to pull a wife swap — and the show will be poised to stun us all. How?

By having Ridge elect to stay with Taylor. Yes, his belief that Brooke ratted out his son for — gasp! — cutting an apple was the catalyst for his sudden trading of partners, do si do. And it made no sense for him to leave his wife without ever giving her a chance to defend herself. And it made no sense that Taylor would welcome with open arms a man so fainthearted and fickle — not to mention one who has broken her heart like clockwork for decades.

But at the end of the day, what we have been left with is “Tridge,” and that’s kinda… terrific. Sure, he may be absolutely toxic for his on-again/off-again wife. And it may make us sad that she thinks so little of herself that she’d volunteer for more pain. But Thorsten Kaye and Krista Allen are genuinely delightful together. There’s a lightness to their easygoing chemistry. So, logic be damned, we totally buy Ridge and Taylor as potential lifers. They strike us as a couple that not only loves one another, enjoys one another — and we enjoy them enjoying one another!

Credit: CBS screenshot

So when the fit hits the shan and Thomas’ misdeed is brought to light, we’re hoping that the show zags when we expect it to zig. Classic Bold & Beautiful would have Ridge getting in his steps by running right back to Brooke. But the more interesting option would be to have him say, “You know what? The pinecone was right — I do belong with Taylor. I love you, too, Brooke. But Taylor and I… we’re just more fun.

“Also,” he might add, “do any of us really want to start Steffy going on and on again about how her mommy and daddy belong together?”

What do you think? Never mind the crazy way that The Bold and the Beautiful got Ridge and Taylor back together. Are you glad that they are back together… or do you think that his and Brooke’s destiny must be fulfilled? Hit the comments after reviewing Ridge’s whole life story in the below photo gallery.