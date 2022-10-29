Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Says Ciao… for Now: ‘I Miss You Already’
All good things must come to an end.
Those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) on social media know that she took a fall vacation to Italy and has been enjoying all the country has to offer for the last week. We are happy to report that the CBS soap actress is back home safe and sound.
“Ciao Italia!” Lang shared, along with three gorgeous photos from a balcony in Italy. “I miss you already!”
The actress who plays her onscreen daughter Bridget, Ashley Jones, stated, “Wow! Stunning, mama,” to which Lang replied, “Thanks, baby!”
More: View Heather Tom’s (Katie) son’s life in pictures
The shots were taken for the fashion company Impero Couture and Lang also posted a video from the hair and makeup chair. “I had such a wonderful day shooting for Impero Couture,” she expressed. “So great to see everybody again! See you next year! Grazie mille! Ciao! Kiss!” Along with the video, she shared photos in various outfits, from a stunning black dress to a sleek blue gown, plus an emerald green beauty, as well as a sexy red number!
Last weekend, we alerted fans that Lang had set off for one of her favorite destinations and shared some of the beautiful Italian places she visited. And here’s another fun pic with her “honey,” boyfriend Dominique Zoida.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj8GluOsjV3/
We’re glad Lang enjoyed some time away with family and friends but now it’s time to get back to work and we look forward to whatever’s ahead for her daytime character.
While we wait to see if this is really the end for Brooke and Ridge, relive ‘Bridge’s’ love story in our photo gallery below.