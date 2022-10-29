Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Says Ciao… for Now: ‘I Miss You Already’

We’re glad Lang enjoyed some time away with family and friends but now it’s time to get back to work and we look forward to whatever’s ahead for her daytime character.

Last weekend, we alerted fans that Lang had set off for one of her favorite destinations and shared some of the beautiful Italian places she visited. And here’s another fun pic with her “honey,” boyfriend Dominique Zoida. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj8GluOsjV3/

The shots were taken for the fashion company Impero Couture and Lang also posted a video from the hair and makeup chair. “I had such a wonderful day shooting for Impero Couture,” she expressed. “So great to see everybody again! See you next year! Grazie mille! Ciao! Kiss!” Along with the video, she shared photos in various outfits, from a stunning black dress to a sleek blue gown, plus an emerald green beauty, as well as a sexy red number!

Those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful ’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) on social media know that she took a fall vacation to Italy and has been enjoying all the country has to offer for the last week. We are happy to report that the CBS soap actress is back home safe and sound.

1 / 22 <p>Brooke and Ridge met at an event where Brooke, a young woman from the Valley, was working as a server. When his marriage plans to Caroline fell apart when her father exposed his fling with a model, Ridge took up with Brooke and Caroline became engaged to his brother, Thorne. Much manipulation, a miscarriage, and proposals ensued and Ridge ended up married to Caroline, who died in his arms of cancer, but not before asking Brooke to look after him after she was gone.</p>

2 / 22 <p>Brooke married Ridge’s father, Eric Forrester, and together they had two children, Rick and Bridget, who was originally believed to be Ridge’s. Ridge, meanwhile, fell for the late Caroline’s doctor, Taylor Hayes, and married her. They went on to have a son, Thomas, and twin girls, Steffy and Phoebe.</p>

3 / 22 <p>Amid the goings-on in their other relationships, Ridge helped Brooke celebrate the creation of her BeLieF formula by making love to her in the Forrester Creations lab, where there were — oops — cameras recording them. She was married to Eric at the time and he went on to marry Taylor.</p>

4 / 22 <p>When Brooke ended up at odds with the Forrester family, who wanted the rights to her BeLieF formula, Ridge stepped in to try and persuade her, but it backfired. Ridge was astonished as Brooke gained control of 51% of Forrester and took over with help from her lawyer, Connor Davis.</p>

5 / 22 <p>When his wife Taylor was killed on a trip to the Middle East, Ridge married Brooke in a romantic ceremony on the beach at Point Dume. On their honeymoon, they were hosted by Prince Omar Rashid of Morocco at his palace, where Taylor turned up alive… because, of course she did.</p>

6 / 22 <p>Brooke and Ridge went their separate ways when she married Grant Chambers and he and Taylor went through an ordeal with psychotic Morgan DeWitt. When Brooke took up with Thorne, Ridge opposed the relationship along with his family, so tricked her into admitting she would always love him — with Thorne within earshot. Sound familiar? Years later, Katie would ovehear Bill confessing a similar sentiment to Brooke.</p>

7 / 22 <p>Though Brooke fired Ridge from Forrester for constantly clashing with Rick, they grew closer again after he went to work with Mossimo, who was later revealed to be his biological father.</p>

8 / 22 <p>After putting Brooke in charge of what had formerly been Spectra Fashions and renaming it Logan Designs, Ridge got down on one knee and popped the question. The pair were later married in the jungles of South Africa… where Ridge was kidnapped by Sheila and fell into a giant furnace. A grieving Brooke hooked up with Ridge’s new half-brother, Nick Marone, and, unsurprisingly, another annullment ensued.</p>

9 / 22 <p>Though Nick was initially named as the father of Brooke’s baby, testing ultimately revealed that Ridge was indeed the father. Brooke and Ridge named their son RJ or Ridge Jr.</p>

10 / 22 <p>After nearly freezing to death whilst trapped in a mineshaft with Bridget, losing his memory after a fall from a barstool and being spirited away to Italy by Morgan DeWitt, Ridge was returned to his Logan. However, his mother Stephanie manipulated him into marrying Taylor. When some sordid revelations put the kibosh on that marriage, however, Ridge resumed his pursuit of Brooke. At one point, he flirted with Donna to get her attention. Ridge ended up proposing at a fashion show.</p>

11 / 22 <p>Ridge lost Brooke when he punched her son, Rick, and that kicked off a dark period that included Ridge going to jail for killing Shane McGrath, Brooke being raped by Andy Johnson, and Ridge’s daughter Phoebe dying in a car crash. There was also a blip during which time Ridge and Brooke’s latest marriage was ruled invalid due to a clerical error and Ridge made love to Taylor while on anti-anxiety medication. But despite the rather major setbacks, Ridge made peace with Rick and he and Brooke were remarried.</p>

12 / 22 <p>Ridge was understanding when Brooke inadvertently made love to her daughter Hope’s boyfriend, Oliver, believing him to be Ridge behind his mask, but when she was stranded with his son Thomas after a plane crash, and his son declared that they’d been intimate, it was curtains for their relationship once again.</p>

13 / 22 <p>After Ridge learned that Stephanie had coerced Thomas into lying about having sex with Brooke by offering him her 25% stake in Forrester, he went back to her. While in Italy for Hope and Liam’s wedding, Ridge proposed to Brooke beneath an olive tree in a particularly swoon-worthy moment.</p>

14 / 22 <p>Brooke and Ridge were married in the Forrester living room in what has become something of an, ahem, tradition in the family. In an unprecedented move, Stepahanie gave her blessing. Unfortunately, Ridge became miffed when Brooke took to texting with Deacon Sharpe about their daughter, Hope, and ran off to Europe for a year, during which time his mother died and he honored her request to stay away.</p>

15 / 22 <p>In a gushingly romantic scenario awash in rose petals and such, Ridge came home from Europe and surprised his “Logan”, who was sitting by the fountain. He walked down the stairs toward her and took her into his arms as she looked into his face, which she hadn’t seen in so long it almost looked new…</p>

16 / 22 <p>Ah yes, the new face… which Brooke proceeded to smack soundly once the romance of it all had worn off. Anyway, the two decided to — what else — marry again, but the plans hit a snag when Ridge learned that Brooke had an affair with Bill. Things eventually went as far as another living room ceremony, but Katie, who had fallen for Ridge herself, halted the action by faking a faint and having to be rushed to the hospital.</p>

17 / 22 <p>Ridge tried to stop Brooke’s wedding to Bill in Abu Dhabi, spiriting her away up the beach to a helicopter… from which he was dumped into the sea by Bill’s right-hand man, Justin. His resulting injuries led to him needing the help of young Caroline Spencer to draw, and they fell in love. Brooke and Ridge were apart until his marriage to Caroline ended when she had a son with Thomas. A grown RJ returned to town and helped his dad win Brooke over from Bill.</p>

18 / 22 <p>The often-marrieds tied the knot again, but not until Ridge made things right with Brooke after she caught him kissing Quinn in Australia, where they were attending Liam and Steffy’s wedding together. Unsurprisingly, the pair were wed under Stephanie’s portrait at the mansion.</p>

19 / 22 <p>Brooke and Ridge survived the many, many trials and tribulations involving their children: Hope and Steffy battlling over Liam, Thomas’ obsessive pursuit of Hope, and even Ridge believing that Brooke had pushed his son off a cliff. That said, when a disillusioned Ridge turned to Shauna, Quinn took advantage by scheming to have Carter file Brooke and Ridge’s signed divorce papers so Shauna could marry the drunken Forrester in Vegas. The scheme was exposed, however, and Brooke was relieved to learn they were still married.</p>

20 / 22 <p>Brooke and Ridge were fine until Deacon Sharpe was sprung from the slammer and showed up on Hope’s doorstep looking to get to know his daughter and granddaughter… and not-so-secretly hoping to get back with Brooke. He managed to get a kiss on New Year’s Eve when Brooke fell off the wagon, and when she later defended him to Ridge, her husband threw in the towel and moved out. It later came to light that Sheila had “helped” Brooke’s slip-up along, but by then…</p>

21 / 22 <p>Taylor returned to Los Angeles and both she and Ridge ended up staying at Steffy’s place, where their kids pushed for a reconcilation and they shared more than one kiss. Ridge found himself having to choose between Brooke and Taylor for what seems like the millionth time after Sheila’s crimes were exposed, and moved into Eric’s place to get some clarity and perspective.</p>