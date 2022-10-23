Bold & Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Drops a Photo That’s Sure to Get Everyone Buzzing

That they do. Check out more gorgeous photos, highlights from Wood’s many photo shoots over the years, in the below gallery.

“The best tool against fear is education,” she continues. “By learning about bees, children can begin to understand that these tiny creatures are much more than buzzing, stinging insects. They help our environment in so many ways.”

These days, the Bold & Beautiful star adores them as much as some people do, say, ladybugs or butterflies. “That love definitely reignited after having children of my own,” says Steffy’s portrayer. “Seeing the world through their lens and watching them fall in love with bees, too. We reflect on all the things we’ve have eaten in a day that needed help from our bees and other pollinators.

“It started when I was a young child,” she adds. “Thanks to my mother for the many stories about bees, how they help our beautiful flowers grow and make delightful honey.”

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood knows what your first question will be when you see the photo she posted to Instagram on October 22. And “no, this is not a fake bee,” she says up top in her caption. “I happen to love bees. I’ve always had a love for them.

“To bee or not to bee” isn’t even a question for the Emmy winner.

1 / 34 <p>In what was almost certainly her first photo shoot for <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood sported a young teen look featuring layers, with a pop of pink courtesy of her scarf. Steffy returned home from boarding school when Wood took over the role.</p>

2 / 34 <p>Still in her earliest days at <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>, Wood began to show a hint of the trademark edge we have come to associate with the character of Steffy. Note the black and the heels. Not <em>quite</em> as innocent as the first shoot.</p>

3 / 34 <p>Not yet the fashion queen she would later become as a CEO at Forrester Creations, Wood posed as Steffy in a fun outfit that tipped its hat — or should we say necklace — to the fresh California teen style of the day.</p>

4 / 34 <p>Teen Steffy was already a style-icon and proved it in this trendy 70s-inspired number. But it’s the flirty up-do that really caught our attention in this shoot, as we rarely see Wood with her lovely locks swept up!</p>

5 / 34 <p>When Steffy moved on from Marcus to set her sights on Rick, we got our first look at the vixen side of the character, which we would come to know and love. Jacqueline Wood’s hair went from light and sun-kissed to dark brunette and sexy poses were struck.</p>

6 / 34 <p>Jacqueline MacInnes Wood gave a perfect mix of smoulder and elegant sophistication in this shoot. The up-against-the-wall pose along with her expression defnitely makes ya’ do a double-take.</p>

7 / 34 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful’s</em> Wood posed in a tank top and dog tags for a special shoot for the Tag the World charity in 2009. Other daytime stars who took part included Arianne Zukor (Nicole, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>) and <em>Young & Restless’</em> Michelle Stafford.</p>

8 / 34 <p>We can’t get enough of Wood’s sun-tanned glow in this photo shoot, a look which is shown off to perfection by her coral dress with bejeweled bodice… and hair that would make 1969 Priscilla Presley proud!</p>

9 / 34 <p>We’re used to seeing Steffy Forrester in swimsuits being the California girl that she is, but this shoot by photographer Ray Christian in 2009 took things to a unique level. Wood went from sexy poolside vibes to teeny-weeny string bikini to furturistic and edgy as she morphed from one type of fashionista to another.</p>

10 / 34 <p>Jacqueline MacInnes Wood posed in this royal blue number right around the time that Steffy turned her attentions to a new young man. Remember Oliver? He was the object of Hope’s affections, and Steffy’s interest in him kicked off a new generation rivalry.</p>

11 / 34 <p>Wood channeled the elegance of a classic painting in this breathtaking photo shoot. Steffy was a young seductress coming into her own as a model at her family business, Forrester Creations.</p>

12 / 34 <p>Jacqueline MacInnes Wood posted up by the pool during this location shoot in Rome. Steffy was enjoying a flirtation with the older Owen Knight at the time. </p>

13 / 34 <p>Showing off her gawp-worthy gams, Wood gave us a glimpse at the growing sophistication of the young Steffy Forrester, who would go on to become the face of her own line, and later helm, Forrester Creations.</p>

14 / 34 <p>Who could forget this sultry fantasy office shoot? Longtime <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> viewers will recall this storyline when Steffy set her sights on a new guy and took pains to make sure he saw her around Forrester Creations modeling lingerie. That guy? None other than her future husband Liam.</p>

15 / 34 <p>This stunning shot was captured on location in Aspen, where Steffy married Liam for the first time. And it was not without drama, as she saw to it that Hope was hung up in a cable car whilst Liam put a ring on it.</p>

16 / 34 <p>With her signature brunette locks now short and sassy, Steffy, and hence Jacqueline Wood, worked overtime posing in sweet but sultry shoots for the lingerie line at Forrester Creations.</p>

17 / 34 <p>With a glamorous movie star sensibility reminiscent of Elizabeth Taylor, Wood rocked this shoot to pin-up perfection.</p>

18 / 34 <p>After a dalliance with Bill, Steffy ended up in Cabo San Lucas with Liam — thankfully — or we’d never have gotten this gorgeous beach shoot of Wood looking easy breezy while frolicking in the surf!</p>

19 / 34 <p>Of course, things in Cabo didn’t go exacty swimmingly for Steffy, who wound up hospitalized after an accident involving an ATV. She also spent half of her time trying to ensure Liam steered clear of Hope, who had shown up at the same resort with Thomas. Perhaps that accounts for Wood’s moody vibe in this shot.</p>

20 / 34 <p>It was back to Aspen, where Steffy first married Liam and he later tore up annulment papers, for this fur-bulously fun photo shoot in which Wood snuggled up in a precious parka.</p>

21 / 34 <p>This candid was captured on location in Puglia, Italy where Wood had traveled with other <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> cast to film Liam’s wedding to Hope.</p>

22 / 34 <p>Also taken in Puglia, Italy, Wood conveys a “cool as a cumcumber” vibe, which resulted in a very hot shot! Other photos from this shoot included Don Diamont as Bill Spencer.</p>

23 / 34 <p>Steffy went from “Cha cha cha” to “vroom vroom vroom” when she made an entrance to remember on a motorcycle as she married Liam for the second time. Wood poses on the bike with a backward glance so hot it could melt glaciers.</p>

24 / 34 <p>We’re not sure what the ropes are all about in the background of this shot, but then again, we can’t focus on anything but Jacqueline Wood’s baby blues. A mesmerizing photograph indeed!</p>

25 / 34 <p>Steffy put the ‘bold’ in <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> when her character’s love of riding a motorcycle became symbolic of her adventurous spirit. In this photo shoot with Wood, her alter-ego’s essence is captured to a tee.</p>

26 / 34 <p>Heads up! We couldn’t pick just one from this shoot, so here’s <em>four</em> throwbacks from 2013 in which Wood telegraphed Steffy’s maturing style — even as she remained embroiled in the dreaded triangle with Liam and Hope.</p>

27 / 34 <p>How fun are the shots from this photo session?! Canadian-born Jacqueline MacInnes Wood certainly knows how to work a toque!</p>

28 / 34 <p>The picture of cool elegance, Wood posed prettily by a serene water feature while on location in Monaco. Steffy was in a romance with Wyatt at the time.</p>

29 / 34 <p>Steffy and Wyatt spent much of their time together frolicking on the beach, so unsurprisingly, Wood’s photo shoots from the time involved, sand, salt, sea… and surfing!</p>

30 / 34 <p>With the waves in her hair mirroring those in the aqua hued ocean behind her, Wood is caputured on the beach as her character prepared to marry Wyatt.</p>

31 / 34 <p>With volume in her hair and tassels on her business black dress, Wood gives her best boss lady vibes as she poses outside of “Forrester Creations”.</p>

32 / 34 <p>Wood slayed in a gold bikini as her alter-ego Steffy’s Forrester Creations competed against her brother Thomas and Sally’s Spectra Fashions in a summer fashion showdown.</p>

33 / 34 <p>After getting pregnant with Liam’s baby, cheating with Bill, giving birth to Liam’s baby, and ultimately choosing herself, what better way to celebrate than with a photo shoot?! Wood showed that her character is one of the sexiest co-CEO’s in Los Angeles as she posed in the office of her family’s couture house.</p>