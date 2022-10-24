Credit: Duffy's Dough

The couple wants to bring families closer together.

Fans now have the opportunity to deliver a special gift to the soap lover in your life — or, of course, treat yourself to a new baking kit created by none other than real-life couple The Bold and the Beautiful’s Patrick Duffy (ex-Stephen) and Linda Purl, who just did a stint on General Hospital as Peyton. Their latest tasty adventure, Duffy’s Dough, will be ready to ship on Monday, November 14, just in time for the holidays!

The cherished sourdough recipe was created back in 1952 when Duffy’s parents took the family on an Alaskan adventure — one that lasted a year. His mother had been given an old starter (a special mixture that makes bread rise) that was said to be over 50 years old at the time, and it has been a family staple to this day. In fact, Duffy and his sister use it continually. It wasn’t until 2020 when Purl tasted some cinnamon rolls he made with the starter and convinced Duffy that he needed to share it with the world — and Duffy’s Dough was born.

More: Holy Marilyn: Soap fave goes blonde

And now the couple wants everyone to experience the magic of baking from scratch in their own homes through the limited release of their Dehydrated Sourdough Starter and Essentials Kit, as well as the Solo Dehydrated Sourdough Starter Kit. The first kit includes dehydrated starter, flour, sugar, measuring spoons and cups, an apron, a potholder, a scraper, a French rolling pin and a recipe book featuring how to prepare sourdough, sourdough pancakes, sourdough pizza dough and sourdough cinnamon rolls.

Our mouth is watering already!

Visit the couple’s Duffy’s Dough website to learn more about their story and to pre-order your Duffy’s Dough kit today.

Now that we’ve gotten to know Duffy and Purl as a couple, meet some of the Grey’s Anatomy stars’ partners in our photo gallery below.