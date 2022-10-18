Bold & Beautiful Emmy Winner Asks for Divine Intervention in a Trio of Family Medical Crises
The former soap star reaches out during a very hard time.
Soaps.com wanted to take a moment to send our thoughts and prayers to The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless alum Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber), who has gone through a very difficult series of emergencies. The former CBS soap star took to Instagram to ask for prayers for not only her daughter Amélie but for her parents as well.
“Prayers please!” she pleaded, along with a photo of her mom, her daughter Amélie and son Lion. “The past week my Amélie was in the hospital with a virus and super high temp.” If that wasn’t hard enough, she added that her dad was in the ICU, due to a stroke, and her mom is currently in the hospital with sepsis. “Please say prayers for her and that they can figure this out!”
A few of her former Young & Restless castmates rallied into the comments to send their thoughts, including Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), who expressed, “Sending big prayers to you and your family,” as well as Kate Linder (Esther), who added, “Sending love and positive thoughts.” And fans backed up the actresses with their own comforting words for Frantz and her family.
More: Soap vet and ex come together for their son
It’s been a very tough year for the actress, who’s married to Guiding Light alum Scott Bailey (Sandy)… back in May her third child, Killian, who was born in March, had to be hospitalized. “Nothing like being in the hospital with your newborn,” Frantz had informed. “He has been up all night with a really high fever for an 11 week old. Say some prayers for little Killian.”
And in July, when Killian turned 20 weeks old, she gave fans an update and shared, “He was sick for a long time but is doing so much better now! Thank you for all of the prayers! It was really scary! But just look at that smile! Love him so much!”
Again, we will continue to keep Frantz’s family in our thoughts and invite fans to leave theirs in the comment section below.
