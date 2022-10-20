Bold & Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Opens Up About a Real-Life Fright: ‘Someone Said, You Look Really Scared… Um, I Was!’
Once you’ve seen it, you can’t unsee it.
More than a decade later, neither Jacqueline MacInnes Wood nor we can forget her eye-popping scene in the thriller Final Destination 5. “Honestly, that was a scary sequence to shoot!” the Bold & Beautiful Emmy winner tells Soaps.com. “I wondered how they were going to do it… like, would there be a ‘stunt eye?”
Alas, there was no stand-in for Wood’s peepers. “When we got to set, they actually used a speculum, and they had to keep putting it into and out of my eye, which they’d numbed,” she recalls. “And you know you’re dealing with total professionals, but still… they’re working around your eye! And you can’t help thinking, ‘Accidents happen.'”
Thankfully, there were no slip-ups. What’s more, the movie went on to become as seared in the minds of its audience as it is in Wood’s. “I remember when I saw it on screen for the first time, someone said, ‘You look really scared,’ and I was like, ‘Um, I was!'” she laughs. “It’s kind of cool to me that people still remember that movie and that scene. Some horror movies come and go and there’s not really much resonance, but that movie — that whole series of movies, really — stays with people.”
