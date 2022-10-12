Credit: CBS screenshots

“We all know how it will end.”

How you felt about the final moments of Bold & Beautiful‘s October 11 episode probably depended on which side of the Forrester/Logan war you side with. For a whole lot of viewers, finding out that Thomas was the one who called CPS on himself — using a voice-changing app to implicate stepmom Brooke — was… well, infuriating.

While the soap’s official account sent out a tweet seeking reaction to the bomb the show had just dropped, most of the responses indicated this wasn’t the epic surprised the thought. In fact, SoapyHousewife dared to straddle the battlefield between the factions to declare that “Logan and Forrester fans alike saw this coming from a mile away. A true shock would’ve been not having it be Thomas!”

Oh please. Logan and Forester fans alike saw this coming from a mile away. A true shock would’ve been NOT having it be Thomas. — SH (@SoapyHousewife) October 12, 2022

For many, the biggest issue was yet again having Thomas sacrificed in general, and in particular to facilitate a plot which allowed a member of the Logan family to triumph again.

As Cheryl tweeted, “Every single family on this show has been thrown under the bus to prop the Logans. Avants? Spencers? Spectras? Forresters? Marones? Let me know when Brooke Logan finally pays and Ridge chooses his children.”

I’m over Brooke Logan, her sisters, & her children. Every single family on this show has been thrown under the bus to prop the Logans. Avants? Spencers? Spectras? Forresters? Marrones? Let me know when Brooke Logan finally pays & Ridge chooses his children. Until then? I’m done. — Cheryl Quartermaine (@CherylM50784435) October 12, 2022

A common complaint lobbed at the show in recent months reared its ugly head again, that being the recycled and predictable nature of the plots. “We all know how it will end,” said Bad Girl. “[Thomas] will lose Douglas to Hope permanently, Ridge will be hurt and angry at [his son]… but will [forgive] Brooke for all her mess, break his promise to Taylor and go back to Brooke.”

They are going to make him “unstable” again 🙄 & the bad guy. I hate this. We all know how it will end. He will lose Douglas to Hope permanently, Ridge will be hurt & angry at him & not forgive him, but will Brooke for all her mess, break his promise to Taylor & go back to Brooke — Bad Girl 🐾🐾 (@BadGirllilKim) October 11, 2022

Many had been hoping that perhaps Thomas truly was on the road to bettering himself. The character has, after all, been on a rather rough road in recent years, often thrust into storylines which saw his darker side coming out whether as a result of purposeful manipulations or the tumor which had him crushing on a mannequin.

So fans said “Thomas should have a real love interest and get his son back” and you heard “Let’s throw Thomas under the bus for Bridge/Lope angst, faux Brooke victimization, Douglas having LESS access to his father & give Taylor a 💔 again for spice”#BoldandBeautiful ⬇️ 😑😑 pic.twitter.com/AoLgKmhFWe — 🎼DarlingCcs🎼 (@kindred1999) October 11, 2022

Needless to say, those who’ve been championing a Ridge/Taylor reunion aren’t thrilled with the idea of Thomas’ mom having her heart broken yet again. The real question at this point might be just how long Thomas can keep his secret from blowing up all of their lives!

