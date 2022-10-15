Bold & Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Captures a Precious Moment Between a ‘Boy and His Dog’
A sweet memory of the soap star’s oldest and youngest — so to speak.
What do you get when you put together one child with one of the family’s loyal pups? The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) answered that for her followers by posting the cutest photo of her oldest son Rise with their youngest furbaby and shared, “A boy and his dog.”
In the photo, Rise is all geared up and ready to jump on his bike and go, as his protector sits faithfully by, tilting his head for the camera.
Wood then posted another video of Rise, this time on his bike, as her future BMX racing champ rode through a course like a super star!
This isn’t the first time Wood gave fans a peek at her kids and their “guard dogs.” In the video below, viewers will see both the family’s dogs standing guard as her youngest son Brando has a good ol’ time in his bouncer.
Prior to that, she posted another reel of her boys, including middle child Lenix, in various scenes with their two dogs.
And it’s clear that her youngest pittie has a knack for posing for the camera, as shown in a photo posted back in May. “This guy right here…” Wood stated. “I need to make this into a poster. What quote should I put on it?”
If we had to guess, especially after seeing him in the previous shots, he was likely thinking, “Where are my boys?”
One thing’s for sure… Wood and her husband Elan Ruspoli have an adorable family — human and otherwise!
