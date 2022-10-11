Credit: CBS

Saying goodbye is never easy…

Soaps.com wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful’s Heather Tom (Katie) our condolences… The CBS soap actress and their family had to say goodbye to their sweet pup Henry on Friday, October 7.

“Yesterday my beautiful boy passed away,” Tom shared, along with various photos of their Australian Sheppard. “Henry shared our lives for almost 16 wonderful years. I will miss running on the beach and going on long hikes with him.”

She went on to say that Henry had “the best puppy dog eyes” and reflected on how he “used them every chance he got to finagle a chicken bite or even better bacon!” Of their “kind, gentle majestic beast,” Tom vowed, “We will love him forever.”

We sure can see what Tom meant by Henry’s puppy dog eyes from some of the photos below, especially the fifth one with Henry and her son Zane.

A couple years back, she gave fans a look at “Henry hanging in the front seat,” sporting a new haircut.

And another, way before that, with Henry riding in the backseat with Zane, who was taking a nap while “cuddling” with his “BFF.”

Those who have pets know just how much they mean to their families, so again, we send our thoughts to the actress and her family during this difficult time.

