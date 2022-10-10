Ahead of Bold & Beautiful’s Big Quinn Reveal, Rena Sofer Unveils a Sharp New Look
Making the video of her haircut was a family affair, too.
If you haven’t yet heard, The Bold and the Beautiful is poised to drop a bombshell about Quinn this Friday, Oct. 14. (All the details that we have are in this week’s spoilers.) But portrayer Rena Sofer is already turning heads — with a stunning new look.
Over the weekend, the actress took to Instagram to say that “it’s time for a change!” and thank her hairdresser for not only giving her a super-sharp cut but for “enduring all the photos I sent you this past couple weeks!” She also expressed her gratitude to her honey Sanford Bookstaver “for the slo-mo video” and their daughter Avalon, who served as videographer on the before-and-after clip below and provided the rollicking soundtrack.
“Did you hear the music over my video?” Sofer excitedly asked. “That’s my daughter’s band Lemp Lot, and their amazing song is on Spotify right now. Please give a listen and tell me what you think of the song! It’s called “I Don’t Know.”
Since Sofer asked, we love the boisterous bop (which you can hear in full below). It calls to mind No Doubt, with its spiky punk-pop vibe and that vocal that stretches like taffy being pulled. Total ear candy!
Drop your guesses about what Carter is going to reveal about Quinn in the comments below, and on your way, check out more before-and-after photos of stars’ makeovers in the gallery below.
Video: YouTube/Lemp Lot