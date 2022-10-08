Credit: Walter McBride/WireImage/Getty Images

The former soap fave started a new chapter in her life.

The Bold and the Beautiful alum Mackenzie Mauzy left daytime behind back in 2008 when her character, Steffy’s twin, Phoebe, died as a result of a car accident. However, in her real-life, the actress has a lot to celebrate. On Saturday, October 1, Mauzy married Premier Lacrosse League player Scott Ratliff in Big Sur, California.

Flora Gibson of Flora Gibson Photography shared a gorgeous video of the couple in various poses amid beautiful backdrops in their wedding attire. “Congratulations to my new best friends!” Gibson announced. “It’s been such an honor getting to know you both over the last year through engagement, adventure and marriage. Thank you for including me in your story.”

Prior to their nuptials, in August, Mauzy posted a photo with Ratliff after they “made it through the wilderness” following one of their adventures in Little Switzerland, North Carolina, to which her former castmate Ashley Jones (Bridget) sent her some love in the form of a series of heart emojis.

Fans will recall that Mauzy’s character Phoebe had found her mother Taylor in bed with her former beau Rick Forrester and later jumped into his car as he stormed off, during which she lashed out at him, which caused Rick to lose control at the wheel. When her father Ridge (then played by Ronn Moss) came upon the scene, it wasn’t long before Phoebe died in his arms.

Following her daytime role, Mauzy went on to appear on various popular crime dramas, starred as Rapunzel in the 2014 movie Into the Woods and played Abigail in the television series Forever.

Soaps.com sends the couple our best wishes!

