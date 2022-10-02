Bold & Beautiful Preview: Taylor’s Tired of Being the Backup Choice as Ridge Arrives in Aspen
Will Ridge finally make a choice between Taylor and Brooke?
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of October 3 – 7, Taylor wants to be Ridge’s first choice. Read about it below and watch the preview.
As Thomas told Taylor that he was determined to protect his family from Brooke at all costs, Brooke was warning Ridge that she doesn’t feel Douglas is safe with Thomas. When Child Protective Services were later called on Thomas, Ridge worried this was Brooke’s doing, especially after CPS cited an incident with Thomas and a knife. Brooke swore it wasn’t her, however, somehow there was a recording of the call, in Brooke’s voice, stating her name as Brooke Logan!
Meanwhile, Steffy learned Bill was selling his Aspen house and offered it up for use for the time being. Taylor felt Ridge would likely end up with Brooke as always, and she was ready for a break, so Steffy and Ridge took some time away to go to Aspen. However, before leaving, Steffy tipped Ridge off to where they were headed, and that Taylor couldn’t stand to stick around while he chooses Brooke again.
In a preview of what’s to come, Taylor tells her daughter that Ridge is married to Brooke, and the fact that she loves him doesn’t change that. He is the great love of her life. She continues to cry to Steffy that she doesn’t want Ridge to be with her because Brooke let him down again. She wants him to choose her because she is his first choice. Later, Taylor is shocked as Ridge approaches her in the woods of Aspen.
What do you think fans? Has Thomas, or Thomas and Steffy, framed Brooke for the CPS call? Or could this be another scheme of Sheila’s to pay back Brooke?
Video: CBS/YouTube