We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared.

Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.

Sheila most recently came face-to-face with Young & Restless’ Nikki Newman, who noticed her but didn’t recognize her as the notorious madwoman who terrorized Lauren Fenmore, among others, in Genoa City. We’re expecting Ms. Carter to become even more emboldened as a result and start hanging out with Deacon at work more often and taking even more risks.

As Il Giardino becomes Sheila’s preferred lurking ground, her portrayer, Kimberlin Brown, was among the Bold & Beautiful cast members who gathered to say goodbye to their favorite restaurant.

Brown, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), and Matt Atkinson (Thomas) were among those who partied one last time at the establishment the cast had loved to patronize for years after work — Maggianos at The Grove, which is located right by CBS studios.

In a video clip posted to Brown’s social media, Katherine Kelly Lang explained that Italian eatery Maggianos is “closing their doors” and lamented, “We’re sorry you’re leaving.” She went on to say that they’ll “have to find a new place to hang out after work.”

Atkinson video bombs Brown and Lang, popping up behind them, and asking what they’re drinking. Brown replies, “Tequila,” and Lang says, “Wine,” so Atkinson sticks his nose in one of his co-stars’ glasses and takes a sample (watch the clip to see which one) before waving and calling out, “Thanks, Maggi’s!”

Brown reflected, “It was so nice coming here all these years with everybody after work. Maggiano’s is definitely going to be missed.” In her post, she noted they all “will miss them very much.”

Nothing worse than having to say farewell to your favorite watering hole! Watch the clip to see the cast at the restaurant.

Katherine Kelly Lang and Matthew Atkinson both shared Brown’s clip in their Instagram stories, and we had to wonder if Atkinson was still feeling a touch of the effects of the tequila when he shared the hilarious post below, which was billed as “another ‘how to'” for Bold & Beautiful co-star Scott Clifton (Liam).

Clifton’s reply was, “furiously scribbles notes” and Clifton’s wife, Nikki, laughed, “Omg that strut.”

We love to see the Bold & Beautiful cast having fun!

