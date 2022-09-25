Bold & Beautiful Preview: ‘Caught Between a Rock and a Hard Place,’ Deacon Makes a Move That Could Mean the End of [Spoiler]
Has he forgotten what happens when one plays with fire?
The week of September 26, The Bold and the Beautiful traps Deacon “between a rock and a hard place,” Sean Kanan tells Soap Opera Digest. On one hand, he’s got Sheila using his hovel as Madwoman Central. On the other, he’s got The Young and the Restless’ Nikki putting the screws to him for intel on Diane. And on the other other — aren’t we out of hands by now? — he’s got Diane, who’ll be none too pleased if he gives her archenemy the ammunition to blow her out of the water.
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI
What’s a mostly reformed baddy to do? What choice does he have? Nikki isn’t in any mood to take “I’d love to help you out, but… ” as an answer. So Deacon admits to the hand that he played in helping Diane fake her death. “He really did want to exonerate Nikki,” Kanan says, “and if there is some piece of evidence that can help Nikki’s case, he is willing to give it to her.
“Deacon may not always play above board,” he adds, “but I really do believe he’s a better man now than he was” when he staged Diane’s “murder.”
Credit: Sean Smith/JPI
Which is all well and good for him, but it’s going to be big trouble for Diane. When Nikki leaves L.A., she does so armed with exactly the weapon that she needs to make Diane wish that she’d stayed dead.
