Bold & Beautiful Preview: ‘Caught Between a Rock and a Hard Place,’ Deacon Makes a Move That Could Mean the End of [Spoiler]

Which is all well and good for him, but it’s going to be big trouble for Diane. When Nikki leaves L.A., she does so armed with exactly the weapon that she needs to make Diane wish that she’d stayed dead.

“Deacon may not always play above board,” he adds, “but I really do believe he’s a better man now than he was” when he staged Diane’s “murder.”

What’s a mostly reformed baddy to do? What choice does he have? Nikki isn’t in any mood to take “I’d love to help you out, but… ” as an answer. So Deacon admits to the hand that he played in helping Diane fake her death. “He really did want to exonerate Nikki,” Kanan says, “and if there is some piece of evidence that can help Nikki’s case, he is willing to give it to her.

The week of September 26, The Bold and the Beautiful traps Deacon “between a rock and a hard place,” Sean Kanan tells Soap Opera Digest . On one hand, he’s got Sheila using his hovel as Madwoman Central. On the other, he’s got The Young and the Restless’ Nikki putting the screws to him for intel on Diane. And on the other other — aren’t we out of hands by now? — he’s got Diane, who’ll be none too pleased if he gives her archenemy the ammunition to blow her out of the water.

1 / 18 <p>… so don’t you go buying what this picture is selling. <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> told us everything that we needed to know about Deacon Sharpe when it introduced the cad in 2000: Rather than step up and be a father to Little Eric, his son with Amber Moore’s late cousin Becky, he incited a bidding war over the child between the Forresters and the Spectras.</p>

2 / 18 <p>Deacon was so put out when Amber chose Rick Forrester over him — we know; <em>imagine</em> her picking the rich, decent guy over the money-grubbing ne’er-do-well! — that the scoundrel whisked off a smitten Bridget Forrester for a quickie wedding in Las Vegas, then took the young woman’s virginity while her family listened in over the phone. <em>While. They. Listened.</em></p>

3 / 18 <p>Horrified at Bridget’s pick for a starter husband, mom Brooke took it upon herself to try to convince Deacon to divorce her. But once she got a gander at the bad boy’s abs, their intense conversation devolved into pillow talk, after which the discount Casanova agreed not to tell the world that she was having her son-in-law’s baby — hi, Hope! — for a price, of course.</p>

4 / 18 <p>In 2003, Deacon appeared to be turning his life around. Not only did he kick the bottle for the sake of his and Brooke’s daughter, Hope, he fell in love with fellow alcoholic Macy Alexander. Alas, his new beginning had the unhappiest of endings. After he helped Macy relaunch her singing career, she was <em>Phantom of the Opera</em>’d to death by a falling chandelier on the night of her big comeback.</p>

5 / 18 <p>Following Macy’s untimely demise, Deacon pretty much went through lovers the way we do potato chips. First, he carried on with Massimo Marone’s wife Jackie behind the tycoon’s back. And yes, it had to be behind his back; Mojo wasn’t always so accommodating as to cover his eyes like this. Next, the libidinous louse crossed over to <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, where he…</p>

6 / 18 <p>It didn’t much matter to Deacon that old flame Amber had fallen in love with Daniel Romalotti. The rat fink wanted to make her his bride, and that was that. So he blackmailed her into an “altared” state and hoped that she’d grow fonder of him over time. Spoiler alert: She did not, as he could have predicted if only he’d gazed even in passing at her expression. Mind you, Deacon was <em>still</em> just getting warmed up.</p>

7 / 18 <p>Though Phyllis Summers was no fan of the himbo’s — see illustration — she also wasn’t <em>totally</em> immune to his charms. So one fateful evening, while on the outs with significant other Nick Newman, she shagged Deacon in a back alley. (Don’t judge; she didn’t own a hotel at the time.)</p>

8 / 18 <p>One fateful evening, while on the outs with significant other <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Nick Newman</span> J.T. Hellstrom, <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Phyllis Summers</span> Victoria Newman shagged Deacon. Hey, at least it wasn’t in a back alley.</p>

9 / 18 <p>Victoria was ashamed enough to have done the nasty with lowlife Deacon. But to make matters worse, he also got mixed up with her mother, fellow tippler Nikki Newman. And by “mixed up with,” we mean that he blackmailed her into marriage, which is kinda the only thing he likes better than seducing women who are upset with their husbands and/or boyfriends.</p>

10 / 18 <p>Nikki wasn’t paroled from her unholy union with Deacon until it was revealed that Victoria hadn’t offed her sometime stepmother, Diane Jenkins, Mom had, but it had been in self-defense. Except that no, Nikki hadn’t done it, either, it had been Paul Williams’ off-her-rocker sister, Patty. Or so we think. Honestly, by the time this plot was done twisting, we were so over it, Mr. Kitty could’ve done it for all we cared!</p>

11 / 18 <p>After Deacon was sentenced to serve prison time — pick a crime, any crime, he committed it — Bill Spencer handed him a Get Out of Jail Free card in exchange for his help derailing Hope’s Italian wedding to the zillionaire’s son, Liam. As if anything was going to keep those two apart for long! (You probably don’t need us to tell you that that’s Kim Matula as Hope above… but it is.)</p>

12 / 18 <p>For a brief, strange time, Deacon found himself at the center of a love/hate triangle with Brooke and Quinn Fuller, neither of whom could usually decide whether they liked or loathed him. In the end, Quinn won — if you could call it a victory — when she and Deacon tied the knot. For less time than it takes us to binge a season of <em>The Great British Baking Show</em>, but still. When he returned to L.A. after visiting Hope in Europe, he discovered his estranged wife…</p>

13 / 18 <p>Sure, Deacon wanted an annulment from Quinn. But it was nonetheless a shock and a half for him to find her shacked up with an amnesiac Liam (who actually bought that their names were Adam and Eve, the poor thing). Desperate to keep Deacon from upsetting her happy home — no matter how fictional it was! — Quinn went so far as to push him off a cliff. “Consider that a divorce,” she somehow refrained from quipping in her best Arnold Schwarzenegger voice.</p>

14 / 18 <p>… Deacon returned yet again, only to be told, “Go to jail, do not pass GO, do not collect $200!” for using his would-be widow for target practice. It was as if he was biologically incapable of being the kind of father that Hope truly deserved (and so often had needed).</p>

15 / 18 <p>By the fall of 2021, we hardly recognized Deacon without the shadows of prison bars across his face. Had he finally (!) learned from his mistakes? <em>Any</em> of his mistakes? Or was he about to disappoint Hope (now Annika Noelle) anew?</p>

16 / 18 <p>Though it turned out that Deacon <em>had</em> turned over a new leaf, he made the disastrous mistake of palling around with walking bad influence Sheila Carter, who was always leaving nearly dead bodies in Il Giardino’s back alley for him to clean up.</p>

17 / 18 <p>In 2022, <em>Young & Restless</em> revealed that Deacon wasn’t nearly as upset about Diane Jenkins’ untimely demise as he’d appeared 11 years prior. Mainly because he’d helped her fake it so that she could run away from Genoa City and everyone there who hated her. In other words, everyone there.</p>