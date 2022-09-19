Credit: Newspix/Getty Images

Bold & Beautiful actors “just gutted” as they mourn the sudden death of an “incredible daddy, son, and devoted loving husband”.

“This has been extremely hard to post.” With those words, Bold & Beautiful’s Denise Richards (Shauna) set out to pay tribute to a “dear friend” who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 11, 2022 at just 48 years of age.

Richards was hit hard by the sudden death of Scout Masterson, a publicist and former casting director, who once appeared on The Extreme Guide to Parenting with his beloved husband, Bill Horn. She stated, “What a shock to us, not to have you here.”

The star had a special connection to Masterson and his husband, which was revealed within the touching tribute: “Scouty I will never forget you and the beautiful memories over so many years. All the pool days we had, kids stuff together, you & Billy helping me through the adoption process with Eloise, being my confidant through it all, and many other memories.”

Particularly moving was when Richards recalled discussing the loss of her mother with Masterson: “I remember us talking about my mom & saying where do they go? Perhaps you can give us all some signs.”

Richards paid a beautiful tribute to the late Masterson in her post and mentioned the two children he leaves behind, Simone and Boz, in her final message to her friend: “My heart is broken. I will miss you dearly. I love you so much and we will all be here for your family.”

Another Bold & Beautiful star, Ashley Jones (Bridget), remarked on Richards’ heartfelt post and relayed that she too was feeling the loss of Masterson: “So beautifully said, Denise. Just gutted. 💔 I adored him. I always will.”

Masterson’s best friend was 90210’s Tori Spelling (Donna), who also “struggled” with finding the words to express her anguish over the loss. She honored the man who had been like an uncle to her children by saying, in part, “Yesterday, our friend Scout passed away. This unbelievably kind human who was the best dad, husband, son, dog dad, friend, and Guncle was taken way too soon. His children Simone and Boz were his world. He loved his hubby Bill with all his heart.”

Young & Restless alum Tammin Sursok, who once played Colleen Carlton, unfortunately, appeared to learn the terrible news from Spelling’s post. She reacted, “Omg no.”

So unbelievably sad. Our hearts go out to Scout Masterson’s close friends and family members as they navigate this sudden and devastating loss.

Remember soap stars we lost in 2022 in the gallery below.