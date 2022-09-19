Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor delivered a double treat — plus, a fun adventure for his son.

It’s been almost two months shy of a year since The Bold and the Beautiful’s Scott Clifton (Liam) has made a single Instagram post but last Thursday the CBS soap fave appeared out of nowhere — with excitement — to share his new accomplishment and hashtagged the message with “first post in forever.”

“I don’t have a culinary bone in my body, but I made scotch eggs and they were delicious,” he shared, along with a photo of his creation.

Not only was it great to finally hear from Clifton but his newfound culinary skill had fans drooling for the recipe — and some even wondered what the dish was.

Scotch eggs were allegedly named after a well-known eatery, William J. Scott & Sons, that was said to have invented the dish — though that claim has been rebuffed by a few. Now, we’re not sure how Clifton made them but the original “Scotties” were basted in a creamy fish paste instead of sausage meat then covered in bread crumbs. Whatever your preference, both recipes can be found on various websites if you want to try your hand at them.

And in another post, Clifton shared a “fun little maze” that he drew for his son Ford and explained that one has to “first find the key then defeat the dragon and use the key to unlock the treasure chest containing the magic torch, which will melt the Ice Wall blocking the finish.”

It’s safe to say that he was in a creative mood — both in the kitchen and at the drawing board!

