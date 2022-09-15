Credit: Simon Bullard/Newspix/Getty Images; Howard Wise/JPI

It may be relaxing for one but not so much for the other.

On Monday, we reported that some of the stars of The Bold and the Beautiful, including Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Krista Allen (Taylor) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), would be heading back to Aspen, Colorado for the CBS soap’s latest remote shoot. That same day, Lang posted a serene video of a babbling brook — no pun intended — with the hashtag “Aspen,” which means she’s already on location filming scenes.

“I could listen to this sound all day,” Lang shared. “The sound of water is so relaxing to me.” She then asked her followers, “What relaxes you?”

Her castmate Tanner Novlan (Finn) had a very different feeling when it came to the sound emitting from the video and said, “Makes me pee.”

More: CBS soap actress reads script on a toilet

Fans couldn’t contain their laughter and let it be known through a series of replies — and even Lang couldn’t resist following up with one of her own. “OMG,” she stated. “I hope you were close to a bathroom when you heard this.”

We got a kick out of these two going back and forth over a simple nature video. And though Lang may be relaxing in Aspen, we can bet that Brooke won’t be, considering Taylor and Steffy will be in the upcoming remote mix.

Stay tuned!

And if you haven’t gotten your first look at the big Bold & Beautiful and The Young and the Restless crossover event, view our gallery below filled with photos of those from Los Angeles and Genoa City who are going to cross paths.