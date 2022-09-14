Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont Took a Trip to Visit His Son That Was ‘Almost Perfect’ Except for ‘That Little Run-In With the Law’
The Bold and the Beautiful’s Don Diamont (Bill) is proud of his kids and often attends their college sports functions. During a recent trip to Chicago to visit his son Luca, who is a wide receiver for the Duke Blue Devils, not only did he get to watch his son’s football team beat the Northwestern Wildcats, he had a little run-in with the law.
“I flew to Chicago, home of the deep dish pizza, to watch Duke beat Northwestern,” Diamont announced. “If that wasn’t enough, Luca shared his Lou Malnati’s post-game pizza with his dad!” He went on to say the trip was “perfect, well almost perfect,” then explained that there was a “little run-in with the law.”
However, it was all in fun!
The CBS soap star posted some photos from his experience and the first was with a Northwestern University police officer. It’s clear from the smiles on their faces that the fact that Diamont had his hands behind his back was all for show — and the funny caption across the top of the pic made us laugh even more: “What do you mean I have the right to remain silent? So, I’m not allowed to throw food at the opposing fans?”
Hilarious!
He also shared some sweet photos with Luca, the day’s big winner since his team beat their opponents 31 to 23, and the time they spent enjoying the pizza and making fun memories.
His former Bold & Beautiful castmate and portrayer of his character’s right-hand man, Aaron D. Spears (ex-Justin), jumped in the comments to say, “Lovin’ you two together! Get those frequent flyer miles, Pops!”
If you'd like to see other soap stars with their real-life kids, you'll find plenty of photos in our gallery below, including one of Diamont and his boys.