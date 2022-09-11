Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Soap operas, animation and films, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor does it all — and the best part is…

This time, he gets to team up with his wife once again! The Bold and the Beautiful alum Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva) shared a video to announce some very exciting news. The actress is getting ready to do her first movie since becoming a mom to daughters Everleigh Jolie and Gemma Wynter and stated, “In the film my co-star has to be funny, talented, handsome and I thought to myself, who do I know that could be a good fit for this?”

The camera then panned to her husband Darin Brooks (Wyatt), who replied, “You called my brother,” to which Kruger laughed and announced, “Darin and I are going to be in the movie together!”

“What? What?” Brooks shouted. “Nah… Who said? Who said?”

Kruger explained that this will be the first time that they’ll be playing love interests since Blue Mountain State, which is the show that they met on. The couple is “so excited” and “can’t wait to start filming” and, of course, can’t wait for their fans to see it.

Though Kruger continued, “Stay tuned,” Brooks teased, “Coming soon to a Christmas near you.”

So, it appears they’ll be featured in this season’s upcoming holiday line up on one network or another.

Brooks also jumped into the comments to clarify — just to be sure — and asked, “Wait… we’re doing a movie together?” And his wife made one thing very clear in her reply, “We have to like each other too.”

We don’t think this couple has any issues in that department and we will keep our readers updated when more movie details are released.

