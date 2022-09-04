Credit: CBS screenshot

Sheila’s not taking no for an answer.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Deacon tries to reason with Sheila, who won’t listen to him. Read about it below and watch the preview.

After discovering Sheila was alive, and in his bed, Deacon ordered her to get out of his apartment. However, she refused to go anywhere, warning if she went back to prison then she’d take him with her. Sheila continued to don her red wig and glasses disguise, even encountering Hope who thought her father’s friend “Lina” looked familiar. Sheila was sure if she could fool Hope, she could fool anyone.

Li meanwhile enjoyed time with Finn at Il Giardino and wanted them to move on from dwelling on Sheila, who she was certain they’d never see again. That’s when Sheila arrived, in her disguise, and convinced herself that her son still loved her and was sad she was dead!

Coming up, Finn’s mind clearly is still on Sheila, but perhaps not in the way she thinks. Steffy tells Finn that he doesn’t have to worry about Sheila anymore because she’s dead. As Finn holds Steffy, Deacon can be heard saying, “Do you want to go back to prison?” Sheila, in her red wig and glasses, disguise, spies on Finn and Steffy from in their own home!

Sheila tells Deacon that she just wanted to see her son. Deacon tells her she is under no circumstances to see Finn, she’s “dead” and staying that way is the price she has to pay for her freedom. It’s just not going to happen he tells her. Sheila responds “Not going to happen? That’s what you think”

