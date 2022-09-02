Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

His years of waffling are down to mere days.

It’s time. Past time, Bold & Beautiful fans would probably say, for Ridge to make up his mind and choose between current wife Brooke and former wife Taylor. And this fall, it sounds like the flip-flopping dressmaker finally will decide which woman is his Mrs. Right.

He “has complex feelings about the two loves of his life,” headwriter/executive producer Bradley Bell tells Soap Opera Digest, “and doesn’t want to hurt either.”

Nevertheless, Ridge has hurt them both. One minute, he’s telling Brooke it’s over between them, finito, done, and making tracks back to Taylor. The next, he’s telling Taylor, “Oops, I did it again!” and returning to Brooke’s open arms.

“This fall, the unexpected happens, which leads our trio to another beautiful remote location, where circumstance causes Ridge to make a choice,” Bell says. “The fallout from this changes lives and the dynamics of families forever.”

That sentence makes it pretty clear who Ridge picks, right? If he stayed with Brooke, it would hardly change lives or the dynamics of families; lives and dynamics would remain as they are right now.

If he chooses Taylor, however, a whole lotta lives and family dynamics would be upended. Brooke would be forced to rethink her destiny. Steffy and Thomas would have Mommy and Daddy together again. Thanksgiving guest lists would become way more complicated: Donna would want to invite her sister, Brooke. Eric might feel that that would be awkward, considering that Taylor would be there with Brooke’s ex.

