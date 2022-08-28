Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Bold & Beautiful’s ‘Finn’ hung out with a cool US Olympic champion at the nuptials of two television stars.

As Bold & Beautiful’s Finn settles back into family life and his work as a doctor after his harrowing near-death experience, he has no idea of the danger still lurking nearby — his psychotic biological mother Sheila is very much alive and still fixated on him and his son Hayes. Tanner Novlan, meanwhile, has no such concerns (at least we hope he doesn’t!) and it looks like he and his wife, Bold & Beautiful alum Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin Ramirez) had an absolute blast when they took some time away from the kids to attend a weekend wedding…

Yep, Novlan and Ewell left the kidlets, three-year-old Poppy and infant Jones Douglas, at home to make the scene at the nuptials of television stars Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams. She is known for playing the role of Haley on Modern Family, while he is the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and a former The Bachelorette contestant to boot!

Novlan took to social media to share some photos from the romantic event, an outdoor ceremony that took place at Sunstone Winery, which is near Santa Barbara.

The Bold & Beautiful star posted a happy shot of the bride, groom, and wedding party taken right after they were pronounced husband and wife, as well as a clip of Hyland and Adams’ first dance. So elegant!

Novlan also shared pics of him and his wife, who looked amazing in their wedding finery, as well as a photo with the groom and other celeb guests, including 5-time Olympian and 3-time Olympic gold medalist, snowboarder Shaun White.

The star wrapped up his post with a fun clip from the packed dance floor and enthused, “What a wedding!” before offering the “biggest congrats” to the bride and groom “on starting their journey to Pluto and back.”

Shaun White’s girlfriend, Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) also shared photos and clips from the wedding, including a shot of her cozied up to Ewell. She gushed, “What a magical weekend,” and added, “Pluto ain’t far enough.” She concluded by giving the “epic dance floor” it’s due.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Take a look at photos from Finn and Steffy’s Bold & Beautiful romance in the gallery below.