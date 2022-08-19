Bold & Beautiful’s Darin Brooks Says a Goodbye to Rena Sofer That’s as Sweet as It Is Funny
“Lots and lots of love goes out to you.”
When Rena Sofer shared photos from her Bold & Beautiful going-away party on the set on August 11, on-screen son Darin Brooks seized the opportunity to try to say so long to the actress who had played Quinn to his Wyatt for nearly a decade.
“You’re leaving?!? Mom?!?” he joked before turning serious. Well, somewhat serious. “Honestly, Rena… it’s been an absolute pleasure playing your son!
“I had a blast yelling things like ‘Mom?’ and ‘Mom!’ and “Seriously, Mom?!'” he added. “Lots and lots of love went into those! And lots of lots of love goes out to you and your next venture! Thank you for having fun with me!”
For her part, Sofer reiterated her gratitude to her colleagues and fans for their support over the last nine years. “And special thanks to [supervising producer] Ed Scott for sending me away in style!”
As timing goes, it’s sort of a bummer that Sofer is exiting stage left just as Quinn and Carter are finally together. We’ll never get to see them face new obstacles together, much less overcome them — and we had a doozy of a notion of what could be in store to build some conflict into the couple.
